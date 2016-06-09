Fitness

How The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Cast Work Out

Okay but is there a sport that Lana Condor doesn't participate in?

Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - 14:39

You’ve watched the film and you’ve stalked the cast, so you’ll know that one way To All The Boys I've Loved Before co-stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo bonded was over quite the intense boxing classes.

Not to mention the fact that Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky met on a running track. When you think about it, it really is a match made in fitness heaven.

So we’ve stalked the cast on all possible social channels to find out how they all like to keep fit, be it for mind or body, and whether or not they’re a #gymposer or not. We’re looking at you, Centineo.

Lana Condor’s boxing regime is intense…

@cam_gwx_samo getting me ready for DEADLY CLASS! He’s making me stronger, sharper and ready to kick some butt. I’ve got a long way to go, but here’s to taking the first steps! 🔥🥊❤️ @gloveworx 📸 @anthonydltorre

The actress has been prepping for her next role in Deadly Class by mastering boxing, and yes we’re a little terrified.

Not only is boxing an incredible fully body workout, but it’s also handy if you’ve had a rubbish day and want to picture a certain someone’s face on the receiving end of your right hook.

Noah even joins her for said ridiculous workouts…

Lara Jean and I️ decided that we should add “working out together” to the contract @lanacondor @toalltheboysivelovedbefore #toalltheboysivelovedbefore @netflix @awesomenesstv

The pair put their on screen chemistry to the test IRL by working out together, which resulted in them rolling about on the floor after being put through their paces. Tbh we’d happily roll around on a gross gym floor with these two any day.

Lana also enjoys a classic LA hike to get that vitamin D…

When ya heads too big for ya body, but it's chill cuz everyone loves a bobble head✌🏽#hikingadventures

You’ve not made it in life until you’ve posted a pic of yourself hiking in LA, or at least that’s what it looks like. Lana loves a #hikingadventure, because sometimes there’s just nothing better than getting outside in the great outdoors.

When it comes to strength it’s all about pilates…

Always looking for new ways to get stronger💪🏽, what do you guys do? #pilatesreformer

Lana’s not all about the high energy cardio workouts, as she also loves to take the time to build her core strength on a reformer pilates bed. A super low impact but beyond effective way to target specific areas you want to work on.

Oh and Janel Parish also has serious silks skills…

So today I finally added on to my usual routine...the second slide is the add on. A lot of it was scary and still is, but it’s fun to push myself past my comfort zone and the reward is that feeling of accomplishment that I went just a bit further. It’s ROUGH and clunky, but I’m proud of my progress and honestly @selkiehom commentary makes me SMILE BIG! #wildmanathletica

We will forever be envious of those who make aerial silks look this effortless. We’re not sure if it’s something that runs in the PLL family (Troian Bellisario is also a fan of the sport) but either way we’re making it our mission to have a core as strong as Janel’s. 

