How The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Cast Work Out

You’ve watched the film and you’ve stalked the cast, so you’ll know that one way To All The Boys I've Loved Before co-stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo bonded was over quite the intense boxing classes.

Not to mention the fact that Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky met on a running track. When you think about it, it really is a match made in fitness heaven.

So we’ve stalked the cast on all possible social channels to find out how they all like to keep fit, be it for mind or body, and whether or not they’re a #gymposer or not. We’re looking at you, Centineo.

Lana Condor’s boxing regime is intense…

The actress has been prepping for her next role in Deadly Class by mastering boxing, and yes we’re a little terrified.

Not only is boxing an incredible fully body workout, but it’s also handy if you’ve had a rubbish day and want to picture a certain someone’s face on the receiving end of your right hook.

Noah even joins her for said ridiculous workouts…

The pair put their on screen chemistry to the test IRL by working out together, which resulted in them rolling about on the floor after being put through their paces. Tbh we’d happily roll around on a gross gym floor with these two any day.

Lana also enjoys a classic LA hike to get that vitamin D…

You’ve not made it in life until you’ve posted a pic of yourself hiking in LA, or at least that’s what it looks like. Lana loves a #hikingadventure, because sometimes there’s just nothing better than getting outside in the great outdoors.

When it comes to strength it’s all about pilates…

Lana’s not all about the high energy cardio workouts, as she also loves to take the time to build her core strength on a reformer pilates bed. A super low impact but beyond effective way to target specific areas you want to work on.

Oh and Janel Parish also has serious silks skills…

We will forever be envious of those who make aerial silks look this effortless. We’re not sure if it’s something that runs in the PLL family (Troian Bellisario is also a fan of the sport) but either way we’re making it our mission to have a core as strong as Janel’s.