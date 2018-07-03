How To Get Your 5-A-Day Without Going Anywhere Near A Green Juice

Fitness

Before anyone pipes up, we’re well aware that we should actually be having more in the region of TEN portions of fruit and vegetables a day (and the 5-a-day thing was put in place so our brains weren’t blown), but most of us don’t even have the time to blink ten times a day. If 5-a-day feels hard to swallow, stop beating yourself up about it and banquet on the below.

Pack in plenty of veg with this pad Thai recipe!

1. Get full of beans

Paramount Pictures

Beans, beans, they’re good for your heart, the more you eat the MORE TICKS YOU CAN ADD TO YOUR 5 A DAY CHART. No, seriously… Same goes for spaghetti hoops! They even do reduced sugar tins these days so you can fill your boots and your bellies with tomato-y goodness. If ‘Beanz Meanz Fartz’ is putting you off, don’t kick up a stink about it – it’s actually a sign of a healthy gut. Why not be even better to yourself and get some lentils and pulses on the go too? Have fun, go mad.

2. Chow down on crisps*

Martina Scott

*Fruit and vegetable crisps… Now we’ve got your attention, snack time can be tricky but (sorry to rub salt and vinegar in the wound) regular crisps do not count as 1 of your 5-a-day. Air-dried fruit and vegetable crisps, however, are a one-of-your-5-a-day-party-in-a-bag! Just watch out for brands that sneak salt in and remember us when you’re having the greatest snack sesh of your life.

3. Hummus is yummus

Cartoon Network

As long as you’re not dipping chocolate bars into it, you can’t go wrong with a pot of hummus and some carrot and cucumber sticks. You might even bump yourself up to two of your five if you get enough veg involved. Rumour has it that hummus is also an aphrodisiac… spread the hummus, spread the love!

4. Keep calm and eat fries*

Paramount Pictures

*OK, we lied to you again. BUT if you’re making roasted sweet potato, parsnip or turnip fries, you win a one of your 5-a-day trophy… What do you mean, turnip fries are not a thing? They can totally be a thing! Throw a bit of spice or garlic into the mix and we could get them trending.

5. Slice slice baby!

Domino's

You can trust us on this one. It can’t be all doom and gloom when PIZZA is in existence! The NHS guidelines recommend that an 80g portion of fruit or veg (fresh, canned or frozen) counts as one of your five. Get savvy with it and pile your pizza high with veg-based toppings! Find yourself in a doughy love triangle and fall hard for your excellent life choices.

6. Get fruity

Nickelodeon

Getting your 5-a-day can be thirsty work. Contrary to wishful thinking, cocktails don’t count… but if you’re strategic with your 80g in smoothie or juice form, you might just reach peak fruit and veg levels!

Get more info on getting your 5-a-day here.

Words by Anneka Harry

