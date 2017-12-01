Fitness

Meet The Nutritionist Who’s Killing Christmas Food Guilt

Tis the season to be jolly and not feel awful about eating festive food.

Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 10:16

Getty Images

Mince pie. Booze. Sleep. Repeat. Sound familiar? From family gatherings to office Christmas parties, December is packed with delicious seasonal snacks and festive meals. But while many magazines and media are bombarding us with messages about the calories in our ‘guilty pleasures’ and how to drop post-Christmas pounds, nutritionist Laura Thomas has a different approach.

Laura is sharing truth bombs on Instagram with her ‘Non-Diet Advent Calendar’ – a daily takedown of diet culture and reminder of how it’s totally cool to eat what you want.

What's diet culture, you say? "Diet culture is really anything that promotes the thin ideal/aesthetic as being the 'best' type of body," says Laura.

"You wouldn't be mad at a dalmatian for being bigger than a pug. No way, you'd be up for snuggles with either. The second problem of diet culture is that it normalises disordered eating, which in and of itself is an issue. But disordered eating can be a slippery slope to a full blown eating disorder in people who are predisposed or at risk. "

NON- DIET ADVENT CALENDAR DAY 1 - FUCK FOOD GUILT// 👿 At this time of year every message we here is about a ‘guilty pleasures’, ‘being naughty’, and ‘festive indulgences’. It’s hard not to internalise these messages, which manifest as a mixture of sadness and frustration directed at ourselves. ☠️ Guilt and shame can follow us around for days after a perceived food transgression. ⁉️ But who the fuck decided you should feel guilty about enjoying festive foods? Which asshat told you you were ‘bad’ or ‘naughty’ for nourishing your soul with foods that satisfy you? 💩 That’s some grade A, puritanical, patriarchal, fat phobic, diet culture BULL SHIT. 🚫 None of us were born with food rules, but years and years of diets (even the ones masquerading as ~lifestyles~), fashun magazines, and thin ideal idolisation erode our trust in our body’s cues and our innate ability to feed our selves. Diet culture teaches us we can not be trusted around delicious foods. It teaches us we need to have strategies in place to deal with all the food because YOU CANNOT BE TRUSTED. 🎉 Well guess what? FUCK 👏 THAT 👏SHIT 👏 💕 You are a grown ass adult who gets to eat whatever you like, whenever you like AND ENJOY THE SHIT OUT OF IT. 🍩 If feelings of guilt, shame or anxiety creep in, remind yourself those are not your feelings, they were given to you by a culture that preys on your insecurities and vulnerabilities and you are not going to let diet culture walk all over you. Not this holiday. Not in the New Year. And not ever. 🌈 Eating is a fundamental requirement for life. You would not feel guilty about breathing or sleeping. You should never, ever feel bad about nourishing your body and soul with satisfying & delicious foods that help keep body & mind happy. ✨ YOU ARE DONE WITH FOOD GUILT because you deserve to enjoy everything this holiday has to offer and you will not let diet culture dull your sparkle. 🖕FUCK FOOD GUILT. #antidiet #nondiet #thatsmyjam #dontsaltmygame

A post shared by Laura Thomas, PhD, RNutr (@laurathomasphd) on

Laura’s approach to nutrition is all about intuitive eating – that’s eating according to your own hunger cues rather than counting calories or macros – and she has a PhD in Nutritional Sciences, so she really knows her stuff. “Eating is a fundamental requirement for life,” she shares. “You would not feel guilty about breathing or sleeping. You should never, ever feel bad about nourishing your body and soul with satisfying and delicious foods that help keep body and mind happy.”

"As a Registered Nutritionist it's my job to help end stigma towards people in larger bodies and to help prevent eating disorders and disordered eating, which is why I decided to make the non-diet advent calendar. A lot of 'health tips' at this time of year really just breed diet mentality and disordered eating, so I wanted to provide people with a safe, non-diet space which would help give them some reassurance and support at an otherwise stressful time of year. A lot of my followers feel anxiety around food and I wanted to help them chill so they can focus on enjoying the holidays instead of freaking out about food."

"In the calendar we'll be discussing why sometimes you eat more than other times (especially when something tastes freaking delicious) and why that doesn't make you a bad person and why you definitely shouldn't feel guilty about it. We also talk about how food guilt is a product of diet culture and why you should never, ever feel guilty about food. We'll also be discussing body image issues at this time of year, and how to help break the binge/restrict cycle, and how to deal with 'diet talk' from friends and relatives!"

NON - DIET ADVENT CALENDAR DAY 3 - 5 TIPS FOR DEALING WITH BODY IMAGE ANXIETIES// ✨Alright team, today I’m excited to share the first guest non-diet advent tip from one of the many exciting collaborators I have lined up. Sumner Brooks, aka @intuitiveeatingrd is a non-diet dietician based on the west coast and today she’s sharing her advice for navigating body image wobbles at a time when there’s so much pressure on you to be all sparkly and ‘look your best’. Here’s what Sumner has to say: 😣 Worried about "looking your best" for holiday parties or seeing those certain people you only see once a year? 💃I know it's not easy to just erase the anxiety around this stuff, but it is important to realize that the stress and disordered thinking builds the more attention you put toward having to look ‘perfect’. 🙅Tell that inner critic in your head to back down. Here are 5 things to keep in mind: 💅 1. Everyone else is too consumed with how they look, that they really aren't assessing you, your outfit, your new jewelry, or your body nearly as much as you think they are. 🌈 2. YOU ARE ENOUGH, just showing up as the real, authentic you and it's helpful to practice saying this to yourself (repeat over and over!). 😝 3. People genuinely prefer to be around someone who is FUN and has GOOD ENERGY versus someone who just "looks great" anyway. 💕 4. People who LOVE and APPRECIATE you for who you are don't care what you look like 👑 5. Getting something to wear that you like and you feel comfortable in is a part of self care, so if that's in your wheelhouse and you want to get yourself something new, go for it! Just respect your awesomeness when you shop and remember, it's not about getting the right body for your clothes, it's finding the right clothes for your current body. 💝 Sending you all so much love and positivity this holiday season. XX 💫 Thanks so much for sharing Sumner, give her a follow @intutiiveeatingrd for more non-diet holiday survival tips. And remember that you’re a bad bitch and you don’t owe it to anyone to look pretty or festive, only do what feels good to you because you are really fucking great just as you are 💕 #thatsmyjam #dontsaltmygame #antidiet

A post shared by Laura Thomas, PhD, RNutr (@laurathomasphd) on

“If feelings of guilt, shame or anxiety creep in, remind yourself those are not your feelings, they were given to you by a culture that preys on your insecurities and vulnerabilities and you are not going to let diet culture walk all over you.”

So if you’re getting your Quality Street 5-a-day on top of your fruit and veg one this season, don’t panic – it’s totally normal and beating yourself up over it is 100% not worth your time.

