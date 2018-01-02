Fitness

Sophie Kasaei Reveals The Expectation Vs Reality Of Going To The Gym

The Geordie Shore lass has made a series of incredible points.

Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 11:34

It’s a pretty predictable move to join a gym in January after weeks on end of festive overindulgence but Sophie Kasaei is here to point out some of the less obvious drawbacks of taking out a membership.

The Geordie Shore lass might be looking more toned than ever at the moment, but she’s now gone into detail about how the ~idea~ of getting fit is actually a total world away from the harsh reality.

And with a bunch of people shifting around their weekly budget to accommodate for a total body transformation, she’s going public with some of the most common misconceptions about gym life. 

MTV

Soph might currently be on a high after losing an impressive two stone in the space of six months, but she’s not about to tell a barefaced lie and pretend that gyms are the most welcoming places on Earth. 

Anyone who’s determined to have rippling muscles and a rock-solid set of abs by the Spring would be well advised to take heed of some of Sophie’s hilariously accurate points. 

Oh, and behold the real reason why nobody should *ever* wear grey joggers to the gym...

Geordie Shore Series 16 starts Tuesday 9th January at 10pm - only on MTV!

