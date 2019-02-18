The 3 Online Workout Programmes Everyone Needs In Their Lives

You want to work out, but the gym is always packed, it’s chucking it down with rain so you can’t go for a run and the thought of doing sit-ups in your bedroom is soul-destroying. It’s a ‘sack off the workout and stay in bed’ kind of day, isn’t it? Well, it doesn’t have to be. These online workout programmes will help you stay motivated and get the ultimate sweat on, all from the comfort of your own home.

Transform:20

If you’ve been anywhere near the internet in the last few years, you’ve probably heard of Shaun T. He’s the workout mastermind behind Insanity – the full body conditioning workout that’s crazy hard but crazy effective. Now, he’s bringing back the old school step class in Transform:20, but don’t go thinking it’s an easy ride. This six-week programme features a 20-minute step class, six days a week, and will have your heart racing with intense cardio and bodyweight exercises like squats and push-ups. This is far from the 80s step classes your mum used to do – it’s fast-paced and loads of fun, and Shaun T keeps the energy going throughout. All you need to do is log on to the Beachbody On Demand online fitness platform, grab a step and get going!

Prices for Transform:20 start at £49.95. Access to Beachbody On Demand starts at £39 for 3 months.

Body Bible 4 Week Shred 2.0

You may know Team GB gymnast Nile Wilson from his hilarious YouTube channel, but his elite level training is no joke. His Body Bible website has a bunch of workout programmes that will teach you core gymnastics moves like the handstand, muscle-up and iron cross, but to hit your full body the 4 Week Shred 2.0 is your best bet. With seven sessions a week over four weeks, this programme packs two strength workouts, two HIIT workouts, a power circuit and two stretch and core sessions, which will leave you feeling powerful and sculpted like a pro gymnast. You don’t have to be a literal pro to do this, though – each workout can be adapted to your fitness level, plus Nile provides videos that will show you the best form for each move. You’ll never have tried a workout like this before, and you’ll never want to go back once you have.

4-week programme with lifetime access for £45

Reach Training On Demand

Richard Tidmarsh is a strength and conditioning coach, former elite rugby player and PT to stars such as Professor Green. His online programmes cover all the essentials you need to have a strong, functional physique. Try Movement & Mobility for an equipment-free workout that will get your body working at its best, or Leaner Stronger Faster for dumbbell or kettlebell workouts you can take to the gym or do in your own home. Rich’s super clear instruction and expert knowledge makes him the perfect person to guide you to a new level of fitness, and the prices are an absolute steal!

4-week programme from £6.99

Words by Georgia Scarr