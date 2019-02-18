Fitness

The 3 Online Workout Programmes Everyone Needs In Their Lives

Because it’s possible to get super fit without even leaving the house.

Monday, February 18, 2019 - 12:28

You want to work out, but the gym is always packed, it’s chucking it down with rain so you can’t go for a run and the thought of doing sit-ups in your bedroom is soul-destroying. It’s a ‘sack off the workout and stay in bed’ kind of day, isn’t it? Well, it doesn’t have to be. These online workout programmes will help you stay motivated and get the ultimate sweat on, all from the comfort of your own home.

Transform:20

If you’ve been anywhere near the internet in the last few years, you’ve probably heard of Shaun T. He’s the workout mastermind behind Insanity – the full body conditioning workout that’s crazy hard but crazy effective. Now, he’s bringing back the old school step class in Transform:20, but don’t go thinking it’s an easy ride. This six-week programme features a 20-minute step class, six days a week, and will have your heart racing with intense cardio and bodyweight exercises like squats and push-ups. This is far from the 80s step classes your mum used to do – it’s fast-paced and loads of fun, and Shaun T keeps the energy going throughout. All you need to do is log on to the Beachbody On Demand online fitness platform, grab a step and get going!

Prices for Transform:20 start at £49.95. Access to Beachbody On Demand starts at £39 for 3 months.

Body Bible 4 Week Shred 2.0

You may know Team GB gymnast Nile Wilson from his hilarious YouTube channel, but his elite level training is no joke. His Body Bible website has a bunch of workout programmes that will teach you core gymnastics moves like the handstand, muscle-up and iron cross, but to hit your full body the 4 Week Shred 2.0 is your best bet. With seven sessions a week over four weeks, this programme packs two strength workouts, two HIIT workouts, a power circuit and two stretch and core sessions, which will leave you feeling powerful and sculpted like a pro gymnast. You don’t have to be a literal pro to do this, though – each workout can be adapted to your fitness level, plus Nile provides videos that will show you the best form for each move. You’ll never have tried a workout like this before, and you’ll never want to go back once you have.

4-week programme with lifetime access for £45

Reach Training On Demand

Richard Tidmarsh is a strength and conditioning coach, former elite rugby player and PT to stars such as Professor Green. His online programmes cover all the essentials you need to have a strong, functional physique. Try Movement & Mobility for an equipment-free workout that will get your body working at its best, or Leaner Stronger Faster for dumbbell or kettlebell workouts you can take to the gym or do in your own home. Rich’s super clear instruction and expert knowledge makes him the perfect person to guide you to a new level of fitness, and the prices are an absolute steal!

4-week programme from £6.99

Words by Georgia Scarr

Latest News

Monkeykraft
10 Video Games To Download That Are Perfect For Playing on The Loo
Monsta X Have Made A Comeback With The Music Video For ‘Alligator’
The 3 Online Workout Programmes Everyone Needs In Their Lives
Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ Debuts As Biggest Streaming Week Ever For A Pop Album
Everything You Need To Know Before Running A Marathon
MTV Push Live At Tape London
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Gaz Beadle shirtless selfie
Fans Thirst Over Gaz Beadle's Abs In Shirtless Selfie
the-twisted-tree
Ghosts, Legends And Darkness With Author Of The Twisted Tree Rachel Burge
Sofia Richie Reveals Whether She’ll Star On Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Is Fuming With Dylan Siggers After She Finds Out He’s Been With Ree-Ane Again
Shawn Mendes Breaks The Internet With Thirst Trap Calvin Klein Campaign
Scotty T and his girlfriend split
Scotty T And Chloe Elizabeth Wilson Split: 'Sometimes You Just Can't Be Good Enough'
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Reveals Genius Debut Album Title & New UK Tour Dates
Charlotte Crosby Weighs In On Holly Hagan’s Khloe Kardashian Inspired Hair
Sophie Kasaei Has Officially Found The ‘Best Ever Photo Of Charlotte Crosby’
Singer Katy Perry (L) and actor Orlando Bloom attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reportedly Ready to Start A Family Following $5 Million Engagement
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby Gets Real About Holiday Carbs and It’s Too Relatable
9 Times J-Hope Was The Cutest Member Of BTS
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Makes UK Chart History With ‘thank u, next’
Piers Morgan drags Little Mix over &#039;Strip&#039; single teaser.
EXCLUSIVE: Little Mix's 'Think About Us' Directors Bradley & Pablo Talk 'Bad Role Models', Choreography & More

More From Fitness

The 3 Online Workout Programmes Everyone Needs In Their Lives
Everything You Need To Know Before Running A Marathon
7 Pieces Of Activewear You Need For SS19
What Happened When I Tried An Eyelash Lift To Speed Up My Post-Workout Make-Up Routine
13 Self-Care Tips That Don't Involve A Bubble Bath
6 Nutrition Brands You Need In Your Life
5 Fitness Trends You Need To Try In 2019
10 Christmas Gifts For Anyone Who Loves Fitness
You Seriously Need This Christmas Activewear In Your Life
7 Pieces Of Head-To-Toe Eco-Friendly Activewear
How The Cast Of Riverdale Work Out
What Is The Difference Between Yoga And Pilates?

Trending Articles

9 Times J-Hope Was The Cutest Member Of BTS
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Is Fuming With Dylan Siggers After She Finds Out He’s Been With Ree-Ane Again
Scotty T and his girlfriend split
Scotty T And Chloe Elizabeth Wilson Split: 'Sometimes You Just Can't Be Good Enough'
Dylan Sprouse Is Offended By Cole Sprouse’s Cute Message For Lili Reinhart
Sophie Kasaei Has Officially Found The ‘Best Ever Photo Of Charlotte Crosby’
Gaz Beadle shirtless selfie
Fans Thirst Over Gaz Beadle's Abs In Shirtless Selfie
Charlotte Crosby Weighs In On Holly Hagan’s Khloe Kardashian Inspired Hair
Hailey Baldwin Reveals The “Scariest” Part Of Being Married To Justin Bieber
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth celebrate Valentine&#039;s Day
Holly Hagan's Boyfriend Jacob Blyth Went To The Extreme For Her On Valentine's Day
Sofia Richie Reveals Whether She’ll Star On Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie on Valentine&#039;s Day
Charlotte Crosby Poses Topless With Beautiful Flowers From Josh Ritchie
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF