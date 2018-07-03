Fitness

The 5 Best Ways To Exercise Outdoors

Quick, before it inevitably smashes it down with rain for the next six months.

Tuesday, July 3, 2018 - 15:24

The weather is finally resembling something that looks a little bit like... dare we say it... summer. And if you're anything like us then you'll want to relish every second of sunshine and soak up that elusive vitamin D. We don't get much of it, so when the sun does decide to show its face, we sure as hell ain't missing it. That means we won't be wasting our sunny Saturday mornings in a dark, sweaty gym, we won't be spending those gloriously balmy evenings in a windowless spinning studio, and bikram yoga can absolutely do one. But we still need to get our fitness fix, which leaves us with one option - the great outdoors.

And the outdoors really can be great! Take advantage of our rare non-freezing/rainy/windy days and take your workout to the street (or the park, or the field, or basically anywhere without a roof). There are so many advantages of working out outside; you can breathe in real oxygen instead of recycled air-con and the sun on your face can't fail to boost your mood. If you want to benefit from everything nature has to offer, whilst also getting your daily dose of physical activity, try one of these outdoorsy pursuits.

Get outside with a calisthenics workout like Darren Onyejekwe:

1. Paddle boarding

It's the sport that was made for Instagram – imagine it, the board beneath your feet, the wind in your hair, paddling confidently on crystal clear water – what's not to love? And as well as doing numbers for the 'gram, paddle boarding is actually an incredible workout. Requiring a rock-steady core and impressive upper-body strength, a morning of paddle boarding will leave you feeling ripped, toned and hugely exhilarated. Grab your mates and head to the coast to find a beginners' session.

2. Obstacle courses

American Grit

If you want to connect with your inner marine, then why not try one of the UK's many different obstacle course challenges. Varying in distance and intensity, you can start small with a 5K and build up to marathon distance with ice water and electric-shock obstacles (if you're feeling particularly brave). Signing up for a big challenge like this can be a great incentive to keep working hard all summer and ensures you'll be outside enjoying the sunshine... until you get dunked in the mud that is.

3. Trail running

Trail running takes your local run around the block to the next level – and off-road. Experience the exhilaration of dashing across uneven ground, charging through overgrown terrain and powering up hills – nature at it's very best. Running on softer surfaces can be kinder on your joints, and you'll even use more muscles to help you keep your balance when the path gets rocky.

4. Social netball

Local summer netball leagues are a fantastic way to get outside and keep fit in a really sociable and fun way. Even if you haven't played netball since school, you'll be surprised how much you remember and how quickly you can get back up to speed. Team sports help improve your agility, explosive power and co-ordination, and the post-match socials are pretty fun as well. 

5. Outdoor bouldering

It doesn't get much more outdoorsy than clambering over a giant rock. Bouldering is a great first step for novice climbers and doesn't involve as much complicated equipment. There are some fantastic spots across the country to transfer your skills outside, but beware – outdoor climbing involves more awkward holds and delicate footwork, so make sure you've mastered the basics before taking on the great outdoors.

Words by Natalie Morris

Latest News

10 Of The Best Bikinis For Girls With Smaller Boobs
Jemma Lucy Reveals Gory Details Of Her 'Excruciating' Bum Lift Surgeries But Vows To Have Multiple More Ops
These Celebrities Who Starred In Just Tattoo Of Us Prove That NO ONE Is Safe
The 5 Best Ways To Exercise Outdoors
Emily Blunt in Sicario
So THIS Is Why Emily Blunt Is NOT In The Sicario Sequel
Love Island's Eyal Booker Isn't Surprised Josh Denzel Dumped Georgia Steel For A New Girl And Here's Why
Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Pokemon Quest
Pokémon Quest: Everything You Need To Know About The New Minecraft-Like Mobile Game
Love Island: Josh Denzel's EOTB Ex Kayleigh Morris Throws Her Support Behind Georgia Steel In The Best Way
11 Of The Best High Street Bikinis For Girls With Bigger Boobs
Charlotte Crosby Perfectly Captures What Happiness Looks Like In A Single Picture
Why I'm Celebrating Black Pride
How To Get Your 5-A-Day Without Going Anywhere Near A Green Juice
Kingdom Hearts 3
This Pixar Fave Has Just Appeared In Kingdom Hearts Union X & It's The Best Disney Mash Up Yet
Cheryl Breaks Her Silence On Reports Her Mum Was A Factor In Liam Payne Split
Kim Kardashian Finally Reveals Chicago West’s Surprising Middle Name
Lili Reinhart On Why She’s ‘Not Okay’ With Talking About Cole Sprouse Relationship
Pete Davidson Looks Totally Different After Going Peroxide Blonde
Over Two-Thirds Of LGBTQ+ People Are Afraid Of Holding Hands In Public
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real

More From Fitness

The 5 Best Ways To Exercise Outdoors
How To Get Your 5-A-Day Without Going Anywhere Near A Green Juice
9 GLOW-Inspired High Street Gym Buys
What Exactly Is TRX?
19 Summer Activewear Picks That Will Make You Want To Work Out
20 Thoughts You've Definitely Had During Your Yoga Class
6 Things You Need To Remember When Buying A New Sports Bra
6 Reasons Music Can Improve Your Workout
3 Lessons I Learned From Being A Plus-Size Zumba Instructor
8 Ways To Trick Yourself Into Becoming A Morning Workout Person
10 Things To Consider When Choosing A Personal Trainer
What Happened When We Took On The F45 8-Week Challenge

Trending Articles

Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs
Vicky Pattison Posts A Totally Unedited Selfie In Solidarity With Love Island’s Samira
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
Love Island's Josh Denzel's Ex Fully Exposes His Cheating Past
Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected
Primark Is Ditching Dress Sizes In A Bid To Become 'More Inclusive'
Charlotte Crosby Perfectly Captures What Happiness Looks Like In A Single Picture
Zayn References Gigi Hadid Break-Up In New Beyoncé Cover
Cheryl Breaks Her Silence On Reports Her Mum Was A Factor In Liam Payne Split
Kim Kardashian Finally Reveals Chicago West’s Surprising Middle Name
Pete Davidson Looks Totally Different After Going Peroxide Blonde
Lili Reinhart On Why She’s ‘Not Okay’ With Talking About Cole Sprouse Relationship