The Best Home Fitness Equipment For Under £100

Because working out in your PJs is the actual dream

Caroline Fergusson
Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 14:44

Working up the will to get yourself to the gym is literally the daily struggle.

So imagine if you could build up your own gym in the comfort of your home.

We hear you and even better, you don’t have the bank balance of a Kardashian - here's a selection of the absolute best equipment for under £100 so you can get in great shape but still afford to eat. WIN.

1. Adidas essential skipping rope – £4.84

Skipping ropes have been hugely popular for years with boxers and fitness-lovers alike. It gives you a great cardio workout while toming your body. Plus they can travel anywhere with you so you never miss a workout.

Athleteshop.com

2. JLL Home Exercise Bike JF100 - £72.99

This machine is ideal for beginners and for those who aren’t wanting to break the bank on their bike. It’s quiet, sturdy and comes with a one year warrantee.

Amazon

3. RDX Punch Bag – From £38.99

Boxing is one of the best ways to get in shape, and if you’ve got the space or can stand a punching back swinging in your bedroom, then this is for you. It comes gloves, hand wraps, chains and everything you need to punch your way to a great bod.

Amazon

4. Lonsdale rubber barbell - £50

For all your squats and deadlift needs, this barbell won’t steal all your money and is safe to use at home because the rubber weights won’t crash through the floor when you drop it on the ground.

Sports Direct

5. Everlast 12kg dumbbell set - £14.99

For beginners that want to start lifting weight, this handy little set is perfect for building those muscles up in the comfort of your own home.

Sports Direct

6. TRX ropes - £28.99

These bad boys are great for working on your arms and core using your own bodyweight. Just attached them to your door, ceiling or wall and voila. They are also super useful for stretching muscles or physio work on injuries.

Physioroom.com

7. Gold Coast Set of 4 Resistance & Assisted Pull-Up Bands - £32.99

These bands are ideal for if you’re working out somewhere that doesn’t have weights. Just roll them up, pop them in your bag and get your sweat on.

Tesco

8. Lonsdale Medicine ball - £12

The medicine ball is an alternative to dumbells and can help you work your abs, add extra weight to squats and loads more. Plus at £12, it’s practically a steal.

Sports Direct

9. Tunturi battle rope - £51.67

If you want to feel like a Kardashian and get a really good all over body work-out then grab these battle ropes. Khloe K is a huge fan and we can see why. But beware they are MUCH harder than they look.

athleteshop.co.uk

10. Yoga mat - £28.99

For all you pilates and yoga lovers out there then a mat is all you need in life. It’s light, easy to store and will make you feel well profesh rolling it out in a class.

yogamatters.com

11. Foam roller - £11.99

If you become serious about working out then the foam roller is key for your muscle recovery. Whether it’s a problem spot that bothers you or an all-over body ache, the roller will help your pains get back into shape to get in your next work-out.

Starwoodsports.com

12. Fitness mad Ab wheel - £14

The ab wheel is a fave with personal trainers for working your ab muscles (obvs) and building up strength. It’s for beginners to experts and you can just roll at your own pace.

Amazon

13. Reebok Gym ball - £17

The ball is a gym classic because it’s so versalite. It can help improve balance, make your bodyweight training that bit harder and there are tooons of Youtube videos that you can use it with. Plus it’s fun to play with.

John Lewis

14. Opti trampoline - £39.99

Okay so you can’t make like Alfie Deyes and do a morning backflip every day but you can use this mini trampoline with your workout. They are ideal for aerobic exercise and are super gentle on bad joints or injuries. Yes, young people can have bad knees too.

Argos

Now check out Geordie Shore's James on the beginner gym mistakes you're probs making...

