Fitness

13 Weird Af Fitness Classes That Actually Exist

Including nakey, nakey, naked yoga.

Sophie Boyden
Monday, November 27, 2017 - 10:36

If your current workout involves zoning out on the treadmill or daydreaming about what you fancy for dinner while slogging away on an exercise bike, chances are your body is as bored as your brain.

Luckily, the fitness world is always discovering new and oh so unusual ways to exercise, so it’s no wonder there’s more gym classes to choose from than ever before.

From unleashing your inner mermaid to doing a Downward Dog completely naked, we’ve rounded up 13 of the quirkiest classes ever.

Who said exercise couldn’t be fun, eh?

1. Doga (AKA Dog Yoga)

Day 3 #YogaPawz #yogachallenge Today the pose is Upward Facing Dog and Maya joined me on the mat for 2secs still! I “tried” to do a crossing legs variation but all she wanted to do was to pass running underneath my arms and jump over my back. This is the only shot I managed that she doesn’t look blurry! She is pure energy, wakes up jumping and is the Queen of the house. She is as affectionate as she is energetic and so so intelligent! Our big baby girl! 🐶❤️🐶❤️🐶❤️ #cutenessoverload 🐾 Hosts: @benditlikebay @awesomebodyrevolution @omniyogagirl @yogineo 🐾 Sponsors: @yogapaws @nuxactive @onzie 🐾 Wearing: @nuxactive #nuxactive #nuxambassador Mat: @liforme 🐾 Pose list: 1️⃣ Downward Dog✔️ 2️⃣ Cat/Cow✔️ 3️⃣ Upward Dog✔️ 4️⃣ Frog 5️⃣ Yogis choice/Blooper 6️⃣ Camel 7️⃣ Eagle 8️⃣ Pigeon 9️⃣ Crow 🔟 Yogis choice/Blooper . . . . #yogateacher #loveyoga #yogisofig #namaste #yogamom #yogajourney #igyogacommunity #yogini #benddontbreak #ashtanga #yogajunkie #yogafun #yogadaily #yogacommunity #iloveyoga #yogalooksgood #yogalover #crazysexyyoga #practiceyogachangeyourworld #yogamotivation #yogaposes #yogaeveryday #igyoga #igyogachallenge #yogawithpets

A post shared by andreamegale.yoga (@andreamegale.yoga) on

If you’ve got a dog, you’ve probably attempted to do some acrobatics with them in your living room (guilty), but now you can quite literally put your Downward Dog to the test in a group yoga class.  Supposedly it reduces the stress of you and your furry friend but all we can imagine right now is a load of puppies bouncing around while you try to deepen your Uttanasana pose. Where do we sign up please?

Classes here.

2. Morning raving 

#TBT to some of our favourite mornings with you at Ministry of Sound💙🎁 Join for our last event of the year, ticket link in bio . . . #morninggloryville #ministryofsound #soberraving #throwbackthursday

If you love partying but can’t take the 4 day hangovers and stacking it in your perilously high heels, Morning Gloryville is for you. From 6.30am, you can dance the morning away in a club while sipping on smoothies and eating a healthy breakfast. Cardio and endorphins for the win.

Classes here.

3. Hula Fit

MANCHESTER! HulaFit has landed! Meet Paula, our newly qualified and super fun hooper...bringing all the hoopla to your city! GO TO www.hulafit.com for class info #manchester #manchesterfitness #manchestervegan #hooping #hoopersofinstagram #hulafit #gethulafit #funfitness #coreworkout #coreblimey #abworkout #smile #fun #groupexercise #workout #femalefitness #hulahooping #hoolahooping #cardioworkout #trysomethingnew #fomo

If you’re going to work out, you might as well have a laugh, right? Taking it back to the good ol' Primary School days, these classes are actually an incredible core workout that’ll have you jogging and doing squats while spinning a freakin’ hula hoop around your waist. Get ready to build some serious abs, coordination skills and party tricks galore.

Classes here.

4. Kangoo jumps

Ontem a corrida foi oficialmente aberta com uma coreografia feita pelo @prof.markinho ... uma homenagem à memória dele que nos deixou a 2 meses num acidente de moto. Prof @camillapadilhaoficial comandou juntamente com as alunas e amigas dele daqui de Balneário Camboriú -Sc Confere aí que vamos postando 😉😘 Venda, aluguel, aulas, assistência técnica, manutenção e peças de reposição. Av Atlântica, 3480 47 3363 3060 Balneário Camboriú - SC kangoojumpsbc@gmail.com #brasilkangoorun #brasilkangoorun2017 #kangoojumpsbc #kangoojumps #kangoojump #kangoo #kangoozeiros #balneariocamboriu #bc #santacatarina

Doing an intense workout in these futuristic-looking bouncing boots will turn you into a gym bunny, quite literally! These miraculous jumping shoes also burn twice the calories as regular shoes because they use more leg muscles (and more intensely), but are less strain on your joints and feet. GENIUS. 

Classes here.

5.  Naked yoga

Don't be perfect, don't be the best, be real. I remind myself this everyday. As my friend @greenshaker says "your truth is your gift" Woah it's freeing and keeps me doing everything I love more and more everyday ❤️ 📸🙏 @jamesarthurfoto

Accidentally catching a glimpse of a something dangling during Downward Dog is inevitable, but once you get over that part it sounds like the most freeing exercise class there ever was.

Classes here.

6. Aqua Spinning

Pool time everyone! $32/class all day today. Time to get wet. Pick your class - link in bio ☝🏼 #happymonday😊 #aquastudiony #findaqua #findyourselffindaqua #aquacycling

It’s a spin class completed turned on it's head as you sit on a bike which is submerged underwater. Cool, huh? The class can burn through 800 calories as the water adds an extra natural resistance to the workout. Aqua cycling has a whole load of extra benefits, like enhancing blood flow, supporting your body weight and putting less pressure on joints and muscles. And yes, us young people need to look after our joints too.

Classes here. 

7. Bounce 

#tbt that time when ((BOUNCE)) first started out with just 1 studio and 8 trampolines! Our CEO @kimberleeperry has made a phenomenal success of the business since then, and 3 years later we have 26,000 people bouncing with us every month! 👌 #bouncefitbody #successstory #business

If you were deprived of all the trampoline fun when you were younger, you can channel your inner child and let loose during this exhilarating workout. You’ll focus on different body parts as you do jump squats, jump lunges and even use resistance bands. Looks intense but SO FUN.

Classes here.

8. Floating Yoga

If you never challenge yourself, you’ll never know what you can become!!! Be more, create more, move more, smile more!! . . . #justdoit #challenge #rise #supyoga #wildspiritsupyoga #sup #yoga #standuppaddleboardyoga #yycyoga #chestermereyoga #lake #yycfitness #yogaeverywhere #yogaeverydamnday #instayoga #paddle #fun #photooftheday #canada #supyogaalberta #me #yogainspiration #utkatasana #fierce #wellness #warrior

Whether it’s in the pool, sea or sandbox, it’s all about doing your yoga routine on boards these days. It’s hard enough balancing on solid ground, but on water? Just think of the core strength you’ll build...

Classes here.

9. Being a mermaid IRL

Mermaids have more fin! Find your inner Ariel with our Mermaid Fitness class on Friday and Saturday mornings. (Photo via @erintiu14)

Ever wanted an excuse to wear a shimmery mermaid tail and frolic around in the water? The good news is that you can AND you can pass it off as a workout. Don’t be fooled into thinking you can laze by the pool taking Instagram pictures in your mermaid get-up though, because each class involves swimming, core, aerobics, dance and interval training. Ariel must have been knackered.

Classes here. 

10. Twerk It

With 8x different #Werkit classes across the #GoldCoast to choose from per week, we've got your daily #werkout covered! For our full timetable, click the link in our profile! ❤️🍑

Twerking may have been a trend that fizzled out years ago, but if you’re still keen on brushing up on your skills and getting a good bum workout at the same time, you’re in luck. The class will focus on toning your quads, obliques, glutes and more – basically using the same muscle groups as squatting but more fun. 

Classes here.

11. Skateboarding pilates 

Better way to start your day with Skate Gym class, a lot of fun burning fat ✌🏼️ thank you for the invitation @colette & @vitacocofr • more on snapchat 👻 hannahromao • #ColetteSkateGym #Colettegym #FitnessAvecHannah #Healthy #WorkOut #Paris #Concentration #ParisAvecHannah #skategym #igothepower @raphael_doub

The pilates-inspired workout is already a trend in Paris, thanks to French celebrity trainer Raphael Doub and incorporates a skateboard to add extra challenges. You'll be channeling Avril Lavigne circa 2002 in no time. 

12. The Megaformer

How deep is your lunge?! #MDRmantras @thestudiomdr @lagreefitness . . . #lookitfeelitliveit #megaformer #lagreefitness #motivationmonday

This complicated new-gen reformer pilates bed is fitted up with lots of levers and weights and combines strength, endurance, cardio, balance, core and flexibility in every move you make. It’s also a favourite of Kim Kardashian, if you needed any more convincing. 

Classes here.

13. 50 “Shapes” of Grey

Kristen James and her 50 shapes workout

You can probably guess by the name that this class is inspired by the S&M moves in the book 50 Shades Of Grey. Fitness trainer Kristen James this workout to strengthen your core, so you'll be enjoying moves like 'the seductive squat' and 'the sexy scissor' in no time. Raunchy.

