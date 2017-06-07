Fitness

What You Need To Know About Going Vegan

How hard is it actually? And can I still eat pasta?

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 - 16:41

So, you’re thinking of going vegan? Huzzah - good on you, Leonardo Dicaprio and Lucy Watson would be proud. But whether it’s to rule out dietary intolerances, to protect your furry friends with faces or because you watched a Netflix documentary - *cough What The Health COUGH* - there are many reasons why people choose to go vegan.

Are these period myths fact or fiction? Watch and find out...

And even though cutting out whole food groups can be hard (goodbye cheese as we know it), it totally is doable. Here's some things you should probably know first...

Follow vegan instagram accounts for food inspo

Hasselback Zoodle Bowl with Hummus by @food_without_regrets⠀ Recipe⠀ For the Hasselback⠀ 5 potatoes⠀ 5-6 tbsp chickpea water⠀ ½ tsp garlic powder⠀ ½ tsp harissa paste⠀ Smoked salt⠀ Spices of your choice as thyme, dill, chili, salt⠀ ⠀ Veggies:⠀ 1 Zucchini, spiralized⠀ ¼ avocado, sliced⠀ Herbs as parsley⠀ Juice of ½ lemon⠀ 1 tbsp tamari sauce⠀ ⠀ Toppings:⠀ Hummus, nutritional yeast, hot sauce⠀ ⠀ Instructions:⠀ Hasselback:⠀ Preheat oven to 200°C.⠀ Wash and dry the potatoes, leave skins on.⠀ Line up 2 chopsticks lengthwise close to your potato. This helps to avoid cutting through. Slice across the width in sections as thinly as you can.⠀ Mix garlic powder, Harissa paste, smoked salt and your herbs as dried dill, chilli flakes with your chickpea water.⠀ Place potatoes on a lined baking tray.⠀ Using a pastry brush or spoon, drizzle the Aquafaba-spice mixture on top and into the slices of potatoes.⠀ Bake for 40 minutes until golden brown.⠀ ⠀ Veggies:⠀ Place the zucchini noodles in a bowl. Drizzle with lemon juice, tamari sauce, hot sauce and nutritional yeast if you like.⠀ Take golden brown Hasselback and place on salad. Top with hummus and avocado.⠀ Enjoy! #letscookvegan

Hasselback Zoodle Bowl with Hummus by @food_without_regrets⠀ Recipe⠀ For the Hasselback⠀ 5 potatoes⠀ 5-6 tbsp chickpea water⠀ ½ tsp garlic powder⠀ ½ tsp harissa paste⠀ Smoked salt⠀ Spices of your choice as thyme, dill, chili, salt⠀ ⠀ Veggies:⠀ 1 Zucchini, spiralized⠀ ¼ avocado, sliced⠀ Herbs as parsley⠀ Juice of ½ lemon⠀ 1 tbsp tamari sauce⠀ ⠀ Toppings:⠀ Hummus, nutritional yeast, hot sauce⠀ ⠀ Instructions:⠀ Hasselback:⠀ Preheat oven to 200°C.⠀ Wash and dry the potatoes, leave skins on.⠀ Line up 2 chopsticks lengthwise close to your potato. This helps to avoid cutting through. Slice across the width in sections as thinly as you can.⠀ Mix garlic powder, Harissa paste, smoked salt and your herbs as dried dill, chilli flakes with your chickpea water.⠀ Place potatoes on a lined baking tray.⠀ Using a pastry brush or spoon, drizzle the Aquafaba-spice mixture on top and into the slices of potatoes.⠀ Bake for 40 minutes until golden brown.⠀ ⠀ Veggies:⠀ Place the zucchini noodles in a bowl. Drizzle with lemon juice, tamari sauce, hot sauce and nutritional yeast if you like.⠀ Take golden brown Hasselback and place on salad. Top with hummus and avocado.⠀ Enjoy! #letscookvegan

A post shared by Let's Cook Vegan (@letscookvegan) on

For the first week or so you’re bound to completely exhaust all vegan recipe options. Sure, avocado on rye bread with homemade beans is great… but for breakfast, lunch and dinner? You’re bound to get bored. Fast.

Luckily for y’all – there are loads of vegan instagram accounts you can follow for recipe inspo. A few of our faves include VeganBowls, VeganFoodVideos and LetsCookVegan.

BREAD AND PASTA ARE A-OKAY

GF Hazelnut cacao and banana bread by @healthyfrenchwife⠀ Recipe⠀ Ingredients⠀ 1 1/3 cup of banana flour ⠀ Or use 2 cups of baking gf or wholemeal flour⠀ 2 tsp baking powder⠀ 1/2 cup of stevia or 3/4 cup of sweetener of your choice⠀ 1 tsp of cinnamon powder⠀ 1 tsp of vanilla paste/essence⠀ 1/2 cup of cacao powder⠀ 1 1/2 cup of nut milk⠀ 3 ripe mashed bananas⠀ 1/2 cup of melted coconut oil⠀ 1/3 cup of crushed hazelnuts + more to top. ⠀ Directions⠀ 1. Preheat your oven to 175 degrees Celsius.⠀ 2. Mash bananas and mix in all the ingredients.⠀ 3. Pour into a loaf tin lined with baking paper.⠀ 4. Cook for 45-60 minutes at 175 or until a knife inserted comes out clean. Don't overcook it or it will be dry. And dont burn the hazelnuts. Enjoy! #letscookvegan

GF Hazelnut cacao and banana bread by @healthyfrenchwife⠀ Recipe⠀ Ingredients⠀ 1 1/3 cup of banana flour ⠀ Or use 2 cups of baking gf or wholemeal flour⠀ 2 tsp baking powder⠀ 1/2 cup of stevia or 3/4 cup of sweetener of your choice⠀ 1 tsp of cinnamon powder⠀ 1 tsp of vanilla paste/essence⠀ 1/2 cup of cacao powder⠀ 1 1/2 cup of nut milk⠀ 3 ripe mashed bananas⠀ 1/2 cup of melted coconut oil⠀ 1/3 cup of crushed hazelnuts + more to top. ⠀ Directions⠀ 1. Preheat your oven to 175 degrees Celsius.⠀ 2. Mash bananas and mix in all the ingredients.⠀ 3. Pour into a loaf tin lined with baking paper.⠀ 4. Cook for 45-60 minutes at 175 or until a knife inserted comes out clean. Don't overcook it or it will be dry. And dont burn the hazelnuts. Enjoy! #letscookvegan

A post shared by Let's Cook Vegan (@letscookvegan) on

Alright, alright, so you might know this already but SPOILER ALERT – we didn’t. Fresh egg pasta is clearly a no-go, but the dried stuff? Yup, that’s most often vegan friendly (just make sure you check the label at the supermarket). As are most breads, although brioche and challah – aka some of the fancier breads - aren’t. 

But in general carbs are your friends. Stock up. WOO. 

As are Linda McCartney sausages 

You know you want this for dinner! Veggie toad-in-the-hole with Red Onion & Rosemary Sausages. #MeatFreeMonday #InspiredByLinda #Veggie

You know you want this for dinner! Veggie toad-in-the-hole with Red Onion & Rosemary Sausages. #MeatFreeMonday #InspiredByLinda #Veggie

A post shared by Linda McCartney Foods (@lindamccartneyfoods) on

If you’re already a veggie, you might be aware of Linda McCartney, aka your veggie Goddess. Available in most supermarket frozen aisles, her vegetarian sausages are a thing of beauty… and HEY, they’re vegan friendly too. Happy Christmas.

Get clued up on all the great Vegan restaurants

our new vegan + vegetarian menu is inspired by the idea that meat free shouldn't mean taste free. there are 29 dishes, including our new kare burosu ramen. which will become your new favourite? #wagamamavegan #newmenu

Eating out might seem like quite a tricky business when you first turn vegan. But to help, loads of chain restaurants are now adding way more vegan options to their menus.

Check out Wagamama, Nando's, The Diner, Pizza Hut, Giraffe, Leon and Yo! Sushi for starters… and when you’ve exhausted them, start over again. 

You might wanna take Vitamin B12 as a supplement

Spicy and crunchy roasted potato wedges, guacamole, avocado lunch by @lea.bowls.your.mind⠀💚 Recipe⠀ For the wedges:⠀ Ingredients⠀ 6-8 small sized potatoes⠀ 1 tbsp. corn starch⠀ 1 tbsp. olive oil⠀ 1/2 tsp. sea salt⠀ 1/2 tsp. black pepper⠀ 1 tsp. cayenne pepper⠀ herbs of your choice (rosemary for example)⠀ 1.Preheat the oven to 220C.⠀ 2.Wash and dry the potatoes (don't peel them!) 3.Cut the potatoes into wedges and place into a bowl.⠀ 4.Add the corn starch to the bowl, mixed it well. Then the oil and finally the spices. ⠀ 5.Tip the potatoes onto a baking tray.⠀ 6.Transfer the potatoes to the oven and bake for about 25-30 Minutes until golden-brown.⠀ 7.Enjoy! #letscookvegan

So - fun fact alert – we humans physically can’t get Vitamin B12 from a vegan diet (unless we take it as some form of supplement or foods that have been enriched with B12.) Low B12 intakes can cause anemia and problems with the nervous system, so it’s important to make sure you get yours another way.

The good news is, Engevita Yeast Flakes B12, £3.29 (ignore the gross name) actually tastes GREAT. Sprinkle on top of pasta, salads, soups or stews to a) get your vitamin intake and b) enhance the flavour of your meals.

You also need to make sure you’re getting enough protein

@foodreich's delicious tempeh & avocado bowl 💚 Who wants one?! 😍🤤 . #veganbowl #buddhabowl #plantpowered #vegansofig #veganfoodshare #plantbased #healthy #veganfoodshare #whatveganseat #veganfood #crueltyfree #eatclean #cleaneating #healthyfood

Vegan stereotype klaxon alert, “but how do you eat enough protein?” Well, vegan cynic out there, it’s 100% possible to get enough protein in your diet – you’ve just got to be more mindful of it.

Try and incorporate a protein into each of your meals. Beans, lentils, nuts, seeds, tofu and quinoa are all great sources of protein, and easily added into most meal recipes. 

Get freaky with freekeh

Middle Eastern Freekeh salad 🥗 w' chicken, pumpkin, pine nut, currants, Egyptian beetroot, chickpeas, tahini yoghurt dressing 🤤🤤🤤 #saladoftheday #middleeastern #flavourpunch #freekeh

Yep, you heard us. Freekeh is your new best friend. The carby, nutty almost cheesy tasting grain is honestly one of the best things you’ll ever discover.

Use as an alternative to pasta or rice and you’ll get more protein and less carbs. 

You can join the A-List Vegan Club* 

R u GOT fan? ❤️ You're gonna love these then! These are JON-SNOW-BLISS-BALLS by @vanillacrunnch❄️😍 . Served in @coconutbowls' Natural Coconut Bowl! Get yours at www.coconutbowls.com🙌🏻 ~ #coconutbowls #ecofriendly #veganbowl #veganeats #plantbased #veganlife #coconutbowl #buddhabowl #vegansnack #blissballs #GOT

*which isn’t officially a real thing – but it will give you a mutual topic of conversation if you ever bump into one of them in Wholefoods…

A-List Vegan Club members include: Ellen DeGeneres, Lea Michele, Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire (YES SPIDERMAN IS A VEGAN PEOPLE), Ellen Page, Ariana Grande, Alicia Silverstone, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth and Brad Pitt. 

Latest News

20 Fashion And Beauty Essentials That Everyone Was Obsessed With In The 90s

Taylor Swift promotional picture, 2017

Taylor Swift Reveals The Making Of 'Gorgeous'

Rihanna

Rihanna Raps on Amazing New N.E.R.D. Single 'Lemon'

Justin Bieber Planning To Win Selena Gomez Back After Her Split From The Weeknd?

What You Need To Know About Going Vegan

Is Drake Opening An OVO Store In London?

Single AF: Fans Think Jedward Resemble Another Set Of Twins And The Likeness Is BANANAS

From Budget Bargains To Fancy Luxury: The Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2017

This Woman Turned Her Stretch Marks Into A Work Of Art With The Help Of Glitter

Dua Lipa dressed as Harry Potter for a concert on her Self-Titled Tour on October 27, 2017

Dua Lipa Wins Halloween With 'Potter Than Hell' Show

14 Of The Youngest Ever Celebs To Get Engaged: Ranked

Camila Cabello Retweets Photos of Fans' Adorable 'Havana' Inspired Halloween Outfits

13 Things Women’s Clothes Need More Of

Demi Lovato arrives at the 3rd Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi's Collaboration Reportedly Titled 'Échame La Culpa'

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Put an End to Beef Rumours

Dior Faces Furious Backlash After Making Cara Delevigne The Face Of Its Anti-Agieng Line

Naked Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Had Their First Kiss On Single AF

Singer-songwriter Tove Lo performs onstage during weekend one, day two of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 7, 2017 in Austin, Texas

Tove Lo Announces New Album 'BLUE LIPS' With Racy Artwork

Rihanna

Are Rihanna and N.E.R.D. About to Release a Song Together?

Harry Styles Stops London Gig To Help A Fan Having A Panic Attack

More From Fitness

What You Need To Know About Going Vegan

Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman Workout: How To Train Like An Amazon

Style

13 Times The Geordie Shore Gals Have Been Our Ultimate Gym Clothes Inspo

Zafiro Palace Palmanova

7 Ways A Spa Break Can Boost Your Mental & Physical Health

Photo Courtesy Of Visit Santa Barbara

Cat Yoga Is A Thing And It Sounds Purrrrfect

Selena Gomez Looks Unreal As The New Face Of Puma Following Her Kidney Transplant

Life

11 Health Hacks That Don't Suck Out All The Joy Of Life

AquaPhysical Water Classes

Water Yoga Is A Thing Now & It's The Best Fitness Class You've Never Thought Of

AquaPhysical Water Classes
Travel

Water Yoga Is A Thing Now

Body By Simone

Celebrity Workouts IRL: Body By Simone - Sweat

The Best High-Street Sportswear To Turn You Into A Gym Bunny

High Street Sportswear That’ll Turn You Into The Ultimate Gym Bunny 

Trending Articles

Meet The Geordie Shore Parents

Vicky Pattison Rushes Home After Revealing Fiance John Noble Has Been Hospitalised

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Shock Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Split

Chloe Ferry's Bum Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In This Latex Police Officer Costume

Ryan and hughie just tattoo of us nav.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Are Calling Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan’s Episode The ‘Best Ever’ As Poo Finger Tattoo Is Revealed

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

This Is Why Ferne McCann Didn't Attend Vicky Pattison's Engagement Party

All The Jaw-dropping Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2017

Khloe Kardashian's Halloween Costume Has Fans Doubting If She's Really Pregnant

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over How Young Charlotte Crosby's Mum Looks

Celebrity

9 Celebs Who Admit To Actually Being Well Grubby

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?