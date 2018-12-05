Fitness

You Seriously Need This Christmas Activewear In Your Life

'Tis the season for festive workouts!

Wednesday, December 5, 2018 - 12:07

You’ve got your tree up, you’re wearing your Christmas jumper and you’re well into your daily mince pie routine, but are your workouts still distinctly unfestive? No worries! We’ve got the best festive activewear on the market rounded up below, so even the sweatiest of sessions will feel Christmassy AF.

Brooks Levitate 2 running shoes

£140, Brooks

Whether you’re prepping for an early 2019 marathon or just fancy adding a little holiday cheer to your runs, these Christmas jumper editions shoes from Brooks are incredible. They’ve dressed up their top of the range Levitate 2 running shoes with a festive feel, complete with jingle bells!

Stance Christmas socks

From £11.99, Stance

Premium sock legends Stance have festive socks to suit any taste, including these colourful Santipaws ones, a subtle twinkly option and traditional red and green Stranger Things socks.

Nike Power Sparkle training tights

£42.95, Nike

Sparkle isn’t just for Christmas parties – take it to the gym with these chic burgundy training tights from Nike.

Brooks Ugly Sweater running top

£35, Brooks

Who doesn’t love a Christmas jumper? And, frankly, who doesn’t love a Christmas jumper that will keep you warm for chilly morning workouts without chafing? Not us, that’s for sure.

New Balance Heat Loft Crew

£65, New Balance

A touch more subtle than your average festive jumper, channel your inner Christmas tree with this soft green-toned sweatshirt.

H&M Snow Me The Way tights

£17.99, H&M

Stay cosy in the cold and embrace the season with H&M’s Snow Me The Way statement tights. Wear them on their own or layer underneath more leggings if it’s minus figures out.

Sweaty Betty Free Style ski leggings

£65, Sweaty Betty

Going to even colder climes this Christmas? Sweaty Betty’s ski legging base layer is the dream for keeping you nice and toasty. There’s a matching top too.

Latest News

Gaz Beadle Shares Uplifting Post Encouraging Fans To ‘Manifest Their Dreams’ In 2019
Marnie Simpson Poses In Sheer Top And Admits She’ll Never Cover Up For The Cold
KJ Apa From Riverdale
Celebs You Could Realistically* Date In 2019
Holly Hagan Claps Back At Troll Who Criticised How The Geordie Shore Cast Dress
You Seriously Need This Christmas Activewear In Your Life
The 1975 Played The Barfly Last Night To A Small Group Of Fans And It Was Everything
Troye Sivan Mistaken For A Pete Davidson Lookalike In Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ Video
Aaron Chalmers shows off face tattoo
Aaron Chalmers Shows Off His New Face Tattoo After Fans Praise His JTOU Appearance
2019 Album Releases
15 Massive Albums To Look Out For 2019
Cardi B Announces Shock Split From Husband Offset After A Year Of Marriage
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Explains How Things In The House Have Changed Since She Was Last With The Family – Exclusive
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Admits She Feels ‘Really Weird’ About Her Australian Lad Alex Macpherson Arriving In The Toon – Exclusive
Celeb Babies That Were Born In 2018
2018’s Highest Paid YouTubers Have Been Revealed And There Are Some Surprises
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have A *Very* Different Opinion About This Christmas Tradition
Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Unveils New Game-Changing Player V. Player Battles: Your Biggest Questions ANSWERED
19 Festive AF Things to do in London this Christmas
Geordie Shore Fans Are Losing It Over This Sizzling Shot Of Holly Hagan’s Skintight Dress
The 5 Seconds of Summer Boys Celebrated Seven Years Of Their Existence Yesterday And We’re Crying
Health, Heat and Halloumi: 5 Reasons Why Cyprus Should Be on Your Wellness Bucket List

More From Fitness

You Seriously Need This Christmas Activewear In Your Life
7 Pieces Of Head-To-Toe Eco-Friendly Activewear
How The Cast Of Riverdale Work Out
What Is The Difference Between Yoga And Pilates?
Fitness
Crossfit Queen Sara Sigmundsdottir Chats All Things Training | MTV Fit
We Play Fit Or Fake With CrossFit Legend Sara Sigmundsdottir.
Fitness
We Play Fit Or Fake With CrossFit Legend Sara Sigmundsdottir | MTV Fit
Kimberly Wyatt Has Her Own Dance Workout Class And It’s Amazing
5 Fitness Subscription Boxes You Need In Your Life
Yue Float Competition T&Cs
Can You Boost Your Health In Your Lunch Hour?
How The Stars Of BTS Workout And Keep Fit
This Is How BTS Work Out And Keep Fit
9 Awesome Fitness Tips From A Real Life Shark Diver

Trending Articles

Noah Centineo Left The Thirstiest Comment Under This Picture Of Selena Gomez
Geordie Shore Fans Are Losing It Over This Sizzling Shot Of Holly Hagan’s Skintight Dress
Aaron Chalmers shows off face tattoo
Aaron Chalmers Shows Off His New Face Tattoo After Fans Praise His JTOU Appearance
Sophie Kasaei and her boyfriend
Single Huns Need To Take Note Of How Sophie Kasaei Bagged Her Boyfriend
Marnie Simpson Poses In Sheer Top And Admits She’ll Never Cover Up For The Cold
Riverdale Fans Have Been Given The First Glimpse Of Jughead’s Mum And Sister
Holly Hagan Claps Back At Troll Who Criticised How The Geordie Shore Cast Dress
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Christmas
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Reveal Shocking Amount They Spent On Christmas Decorations
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shows Off Abs In Underwear Selfie
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Explains How Things In The House Have Changed Since She Was Last With The Family – Exclusive
2019 Album Releases
15 Massive Albums To Look Out For 2019
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have A *Very* Different Opinion About This Christmas Tradition