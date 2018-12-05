You Seriously Need This Christmas Activewear In Your Life

You’ve got your tree up, you’re wearing your Christmas jumper and you’re well into your daily mince pie routine, but are your workouts still distinctly unfestive? No worries! We’ve got the best festive activewear on the market rounded up below, so even the sweatiest of sessions will feel Christmassy AF.

Brooks Levitate 2 running shoes

£140, Brooks

Whether you’re prepping for an early 2019 marathon or just fancy adding a little holiday cheer to your runs, these Christmas jumper editions shoes from Brooks are incredible. They’ve dressed up their top of the range Levitate 2 running shoes with a festive feel, complete with jingle bells!

Stance Christmas socks

From £11.99, Stance

Premium sock legends Stance have festive socks to suit any taste, including these colourful Santipaws ones, a subtle twinkly option and traditional red and green Stranger Things socks.

Nike Power Sparkle training tights

£42.95, Nike

Sparkle isn’t just for Christmas parties – take it to the gym with these chic burgundy training tights from Nike.

Brooks Ugly Sweater running top

£35, Brooks

Who doesn’t love a Christmas jumper? And, frankly, who doesn’t love a Christmas jumper that will keep you warm for chilly morning workouts without chafing? Not us, that’s for sure.

New Balance Heat Loft Crew

£65, New Balance

A touch more subtle than your average festive jumper, channel your inner Christmas tree with this soft green-toned sweatshirt.

H&M Snow Me The Way tights

£17.99, H&M

Stay cosy in the cold and embrace the season with H&M’s Snow Me The Way statement tights. Wear them on their own or layer underneath more leggings if it’s minus figures out.

Sweaty Betty Free Style ski leggings

£65, Sweaty Betty

Going to even colder climes this Christmas? Sweaty Betty’s ski legging base layer is the dream for keeping you nice and toasty. There’s a matching top too.