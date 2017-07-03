Five Nights At Freddy's Next Game Has Been CANCELLED
There won't be any more new Five Nights At Freddy's games.
Five Nights at Freddy’s creator, Scott Cawthon, has confirmed that he won’t be making any more instalments of the super scary horror game.
Talking to fans on Steam, Cawthon admitted he’d been working on a sixth entry to the smash-hit series, but after “giving [it] a lot of thought”, he’d decided he was “going to stop working on it”.
“For the last month or so I’ve been dropping hints about a new game; and it’s true that I’d been working on one (call it FNaF 6 if you’d like.) But after forcing myself to keep working on it day after day, I realized something - I just don’t want to work on this.
“With each game's release, I think the expectations get higher and higher for the next, and rightfully so. Each game SHOULD be better than the last! But that pressure starts to mount, and I fear that I've been neglecting other things in my life for the sake of trying to keep up with those mounting expectations.”
If you still love all things Five Nights At Freddy's, don’t get too upset - apparently, there are still some “big things in the works elsewhere”, including the movie, and a virtual-reality game… but for now, Cawthon’s stepping away from the main game itself.
“The movie is in amazing hands with Blumhouse. I’m also still working to get a VR title out at some point (because that would be awesome). And of course I can’t leave everyone hanging with the cliffhanger at the end of the second book. ;) But as far as the games are concerned, I think this is where I step back.”
- By Vikki Blake @_vixx