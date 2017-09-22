Foo Fighters Score Their Fourth UK No.1 Album With 'Concrete and Gold'

Following an incredible secret gig in Barcelona and a hit-packed (and Rick Astley-featuring) gig at London's O2, Concrete and Gold, Foo Fighters ninth album, just gave the band their fourth UK No.1 album! Racking up 61,000 sales this week, their new release joins their previous LPs One By One (2002), Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace (2007) and Wasting Light (2011) as Official UK Album Chart-toppers.

WATCH FOO FIGHTERS PERFORMING 'THE SKY IS A NEIGHBORHOOD' FROM THEIR RECENT SECRET SHOW IN BARCELONA:

Elsewhere, following his Mercury Prize win, Sampha returns to the Top 10 with 'Process' in at No.7, with sales up 517% from its previous position last week at 152. Gary Numan is this week's second-highest new entry at No.2 with Savage (Songs From A Broken World) and Ed Sheeran's ÷ holds at No.3.

Credit: Danny North

Over on the Official UK Singles Chart, Sam Smith spends a second week at No.1 with 'Too Good At Goodbyes,' with Dua Lipa holding her ground at No.2 again with 'New Rules'.

P!nk climbs one place to No.3 with 'What About Us', switching places with Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' at No.4.

Post Malone catapults in at No.5 with this week's highest new entry, 'rockstar' Ft. 21 Savage, while Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Ft. Young Thug continues it's climb, finishing at No.7 this week. Avicii also enjoys this week's biggest leap with 'Lonely Together' Ft. Rita Ora jumping 11 places to No.10.

