Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Score Their Fourth UK No.1 Album With 'Concrete and Gold'

The rockers ninth studio album entered straight in at the top while Sam Smith stays top of this week's Official UK Top 40...

Friday, September 22, 2017 - 18:00

Following an incredible secret gig in Barcelona and a hit-packed (and Rick Astley-featuring) gig at London's O2Concrete and GoldFoo Fighters ninth album, just gave the band their fourth UK No.1 album! Racking up 61,000 sales this week, their new release joins their previous LPs One By One (2002), Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace (2007) and Wasting Light (2011) as Official UK Album Chart-toppers.

WATCH FOO FIGHTERS PERFORMING 'THE SKY IS A NEIGHBORHOOD' FROM THEIR RECENT SECRET SHOW IN BARCELONA:

Elsewhere, following his Mercury Prize win, Sampha returns to the Top 10 with 'Process' in at No.7, with sales up 517% from its previous position last week at 152. Gary Numan is this week's second-highest new entry at No.2 with Savage (Songs From A Broken World) and Ed Sheeran's ÷ holds at No.3.

Credit: Danny North

Over on the Official UK Singles Chart, Sam Smith spends a second week at No.1 with 'Too Good At Goodbyes,' with Dua Lipa holding her ground at No.2 again with 'New Rules'.

P!nk climbs one place to No.3 with 'What About Us', switching places with Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' at No.4.

Post Malone catapults in at No.5 with this week's highest new entry, 'rockstar' Ft. 21 Savage, while Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Ft. Young Thug continues it's climb, finishing at No.7 this week. Avicii also enjoys this week's biggest leap with 'Lonely Together' Ft. Rita Ora jumping 11 places to No.10.

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

11 Things You Didn't Know About Ludacris

Fear Factor On MTV: Check Out These Scary Sneak Peek Pics From The Premiere Episode Of The Brand New Series

Fergie Unleashes Incredible Visual Album: Double Dutchess

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Proves To Be Niall Horan's Biggest Fan In The Cutest Way

Fans Have Started A Petition To Make Wonder Woman Bisexual In Upcoming Sequel

The Kardashians Recreated Their KUWTK Titles From Season One

9 Celebrity Couple Who Got Divorced For The Most Shocking Reasons

Vicky Pattison Shows Off Her Sensational Abs In Seriously NSFW Selfie

Skinnydip Have Collaborated With Starbucks For The PSL Accessories Of Your Dreams

The Must Do 2017 Ibiza Closing Parties

Did Riverdale Just Accidentally Expose Whether Fred Andrews Survived That Gunshot?

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About The Moment She Was Told Lamar Odom Had Died

Uber Stripped Of It's License To Operate In London

New Music Round-Up: Fergie, Miley Cyrus, Kesha and More...

Fans Think This Major Love Island Couple Have Split And Here's The Evidence

Miley Cyrus's New Song Sorta Explains Why She Split From Liam Hemsworth

13 Reality Star Relationships With A HUGE Age Gap

Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Spotted Kissing As They Confirm Romance

Geordie Shore Season 15 Spoiler Video: Abbie Holborn Gives Elettra Lamborghini A Fanny Flash In Cheeky Lap Dance

Gigi Hadid Dressed As A Bunch Of Flowers And More Of The Most Cray Looks From The Moschino Catwalk

More From Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Score Their Fourth UK No.1 Album With 'Concrete and Gold'

Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters

MTV Exclusive Interview | Foo Fighters On 'Concrete and Gold'

Foo Fighters

Why Foo Fighters Love Playing Their Secret Shows | MTV Exclusive Interview

Foo Fighters

The Sky Is A Neighborhood (Live from Barcelona, 2017)

Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters On Evolving Their Sound For ‘Concrete and Gold’ | MTV Exclusive Interview

MTV World Stage

Foo Fighters, Live From Barcelona 2017

Foo Fighters Wow London With Hit-Filled Set & Surprise Rick Astley Collaboration

Foo Fighters

New Music Out This Week (15th September 2017)

Foo Fighters

This Is Your Chance To Ask Foo Fighters ANYTHING!

Foo Fighters - The Sky Is A Neighborhood - Music Video
Foo Fighters

The Sky Is A Neighborhood

Foo Fighters

Run

Watch Foo Fighters Rock With The Elderly In Surprise New Track ‘Run’

Trending Articles

Holly Hagan Looks Unrecognisable In This Gorgeous Make-Up Free Selfie

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Gets Pied By Elettra Lamborghini As He Tries To Buck In The Radgies' Rome Sh*g Pad

Jemma Lucy Pictured With Fluid Leaking From Her Bum After Second Brazilian Butt Lift

Teen Mom UK Fans Are Losing It Over Mia Boardman's Sensational Birthday Outfit

Geordie Shore Season 15 Spoiler Video: Abbie Holborn Gives Elettra Lamborghini A Fanny Flash In Cheeky Lap Dance

Gaz Beadle Gets This Creative Tattoo In Tribute To His And Emma McVey's Unborn Son

Celebrity

13 Reality Star Relationships With A HUGE Age Gap

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Dylan O’Brien Stars In New MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE Images – Exclusive!

Scotty T Sparks Engagement Rumours With *This* Mysterious Instagram Caption

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits Aaron Chalmers Has 'Learnt Some New Bedroom Moves' As She Talks About Their Sh*g Pad Session - EXCLUSIVE

Vicky Pattison Set To Marry Fiancé John Noble In £175,000 Ceremony Next Summer

Chloe Ferry Had The Best Reaction To Nathan Henry’s Erotic Antics On Geordie Shore