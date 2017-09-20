Foo Fighters Wow London With Hit-Filled Set & Surprise Rick Astley Collaboration

Foo Fighters wowed the crowds at their sold-out show at London’s The O2 last night and we were there to witness the greatness first hand.

Those lucky enough to have experienced a Foo Fighters show before will have been prepared for the epic three hour long sets the band are known for, and last night was no different.

Getty Images

With a set list including all their greatest hits, tracks from their brand new album Concrete and Gold as well as an AMAZING Rick Astley collaboration it was a show that gave us everything a Foos fan could dream of.

They kicked off the set with classic track from their 1995 self-titled album, ‘I’ll Stick Around’ before going head first into ‘All My Life’ and ‘Learn To Fly’. We honestly could have cried with happiness.

One thing that made last night’s show extra special was the band’s live debut of selected tracks from their newly released record Concrete and Gold. They performed the album’s title track and ‘Make It Right’, both of which slotting right in with their greatest hits.

Getty Images

With this being the Foo Fighter’s first London show since the album came out you can imagine the calibre of people in the audience. Not only did the band give a shout out to Queen’s Bryan May and Roger Taylor before playing ‘Tie Your Mother Down’, they also went on to introduce the legend that is Rick Astley to the stage.

Before this Dave Grohl mentioned how they’d met recently (they spontaneously performed together in Japan) and then introduced him by saying: “Every now and then you meet a badass motherf**ker. Will you please welcome one of the most badass motherf**kers: Rick Astley!”

They then went on to give a repeat performance of his hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’, which was mashed up with Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’. It was EPIC.

The Foos ended their momentous hit-filled set with ‘Everlong’ leaving thousands of extremely happy fans chanting the chorus as they left The O2.

What. A. Night.

SET LIST

I’ll Stick Around

All My Life

Learn to Fly

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

La Dee Da

The Pretender

These Days

Rope (extended outro into Santana’s Black Magic Woman)

Tie Your Mother Down (Queen cover)

Cold Day in the Sun

Congregation

Walk

Dirty Water

Make It Right

My Hero

Breakout

Skin and Bones

This Is a Call

Run

White Limo

Arlandria

Times Like These

Sunday Rain

Monkey Wrench

Never Gonna Give You Up (with Rick Astley)

Best of You

Everlong

