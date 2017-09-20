Foo Fighters Wow London With Hit-Filled Set & Surprise Rick Astley Collaboration
To celebrate The O2's 10th birthday, Dave Grohl and co. took to the stage to give us one EPIC Foo Fighters show...
Foo Fighters wowed the crowds at their sold-out show at London’s The O2 last night and we were there to witness the greatness first hand.
Those lucky enough to have experienced a Foo Fighters show before will have been prepared for the epic three hour long sets the band are known for, and last night was no different.
With a set list including all their greatest hits, tracks from their brand new album Concrete and Gold as well as an AMAZING Rick Astley collaboration it was a show that gave us everything a Foos fan could dream of.
They kicked off the set with classic track from their 1995 self-titled album, ‘I’ll Stick Around’ before going head first into ‘All My Life’ and ‘Learn To Fly’. We honestly could have cried with happiness.
One thing that made last night’s show extra special was the band’s live debut of selected tracks from their newly released record Concrete and Gold. They performed the album’s title track and ‘Make It Right’, both of which slotting right in with their greatest hits.
With this being the Foo Fighter’s first London show since the album came out you can imagine the calibre of people in the audience. Not only did the band give a shout out to Queen’s Bryan May and Roger Taylor before playing ‘Tie Your Mother Down’, they also went on to introduce the legend that is Rick Astley to the stage.
Before this Dave Grohl mentioned how they’d met recently (they spontaneously performed together in Japan) and then introduced him by saying: “Every now and then you meet a badass motherf**ker. Will you please welcome one of the most badass motherf**kers: Rick Astley!”
They then went on to give a repeat performance of his hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’, which was mashed up with Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’. It was EPIC.
The Foos ended their momentous hit-filled set with ‘Everlong’ leaving thousands of extremely happy fans chanting the chorus as they left The O2.
What. A. Night.
SET LIST
I’ll Stick Around
All My Life
Learn to Fly
The Sky Is a Neighborhood
La Dee Da
The Pretender
These Days
Rope (extended outro into Santana’s Black Magic Woman)
Tie Your Mother Down (Queen cover)
Cold Day in the Sun
Congregation
Walk
Dirty Water
Make It Right
My Hero
Breakout
Skin and Bones
This Is a Call
Run
White Limo
Arlandria
Times Like These
Sunday Rain
Monkey Wrench
Never Gonna Give You Up (with Rick Astley)
Best of You
Everlong
