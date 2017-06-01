Foo Fighters

Watch Foo Fighters Rock With The Elderly In Surprise New Track ‘Run’

Geriatric Foo Fighters are the best Foo Fighters.

Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 15:29

Surprise! Foo Fighters are back and…they look different.

A geriatric version of the band (the real rockers have aged considerably thanks to a heavy layer of prosthetics) star in the new video for ‘Run’, the band’s first new track since they went on a hiatus following 2014’s epic Sonic Highways.

[YouTube]
Set in a care home, an elderly man is seen refusing medication from a cruel nurse. What happens next? The very, very elderly version of Foo Fighters put on a gig for the other patients as medical staff tries to restrain them, of course. Later on, as the song moves from head-banging mode to its very heaviest, thrashing moments, the oldies eventually bust their way out of the facility and steal a yellow Prius from a group of vape-happy hipsters.

So just another standard evening in modern America, then.

Watch below…

Foo Fighters - Run

Foo Fighters are yet to announce any news about a follow-up to Sonic Highways but don’t be surprised if news on that hits later this year. The band have, however, announced a world tour this summer, which, of course, includes their much-anticipated Glastonbury headline slot. 

