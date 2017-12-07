Food

If You Love Christmas, You’ll Love This Cookie Dough Inspired By Christmas Movies

This bespoke cookie dough is inspired by classic Christmas movies and it might just be your new fave treat.

Thursday, December 7, 2017 - 13:02

Got your Xmas tree up already? Covered everything in sight with tinsel? Already been listening to Mariah Carey on a loop for the past month? This bespoke cookie dough is inspired by classic Christmas movies and it might just be your new fave treat. 

Warner Bros movies have teamed up with cookie dough cafe Naked Dough to exclusively recreate three Christmas movies AS COOKIE DOUGH! With a Happy Feet-inspired dough covered in super cute penguins, a red Get Santa flavour complete with jazzy candy canes and a Jack Frost dough topped with sugar snowmen, these sweet treats are enough to get anyone feeling festive. 

If you like the idea of Christmassy cookie dough, Naked Dough in London are giving away FREE tubs of it! All you need to do is head down to Naked Dough in Old Street, London, show them a social post you’ve shared of the dough with the hashtag #ChristmasComforts and tagging @WarnerBrosUK and @_NakedDough and there you have it: the first 150 Christmas lovers will get a free cookie dough pot. What a Christmas present! 

Where: Naked Dough, Old Street Underground Station, London, EC1Y 1BE

When: Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th December (available between 12pm-3pm. 150 free limited-edition, Warner Bros. Christmas Film-Inspired Naked Dough Pots will be served on a first-come-first-served basis, each day)

HIT PLAY to see all three of the bespoke Christmas flavours. Which one will you ask Santa’s cookie dough elves for? 

 

cookie dough
