What To Eat And Drink | Summer 2017

From BBQ party food and fruity snacks to refreshing coolers and sunny cocktails, there’s absolutely no excuse not to make your food game as stylish as your sunglasses this summer.

Want a little inspo? Check out the most instagrammable edibles to treat yourself to when the sun is shining.

TO EAT

Yoghurt on toast

Sounds weird but tastes like heaven and looks pretty jazzy on Insta too.

Macaron ice cream sandwiches

Just when you thought the macaron couldn’t get any more chic, ice cream happens. YUM.

Berries

Whether it’s as they come or all blitzed up into a smoothie bowl, you have to make the most of berries being in season.

Fruit Water Popsicles

Forget that water bottle infuser and freeze your fruit water for a delish treat on those sizzling summer days.

Rainbow spaghetti

Everything’s better when it’s rainbow coloured and that includes this uh-mazing rainbow spaghetti that’s arrived just in time to help you celebrate Pride month.

Cloud eggs

A real slice of heaven that’s a real step up for your average poached egg on avo toast.

Spiralized salads

So pretty it might even make you forget it isn’t pure carbs.

Ice cream sandwiches

The only kind of sandwich you should be putting in your lunchbox when the sun’s out.

Brunch

As Taylor Swift would say, it never goes out of style.

TO DRINK

Cold brew

Iced lattes are out and cold brew is in. Ideal for coffee lovers who need a mega caffeine hit first thing in the morning.

Frosé

It’s rosé wine put through a slushie machine. Literally what more could a person want in life?

Iced Matchas and Fruity Ice Teas

If juices fill you up, these bad boys are a fresher alternative that the blogger crowd are l o v i n g right now.

Popsicle prosecco

If you’re in New York, do not miss the Loopy Doopy bar on top of the Conrad Hotel, where the signature drink is a glass of prosecco with a fruity popsicle served inside. And if you’re not, it’s so easy to DIY this at home.

Anything with edible flowers floating on the top

Because eating a garden is almost as good as being in one.

Unicorn shakes

As aesthetically pleasing as they are delicious.

Aperol Spritz

Italian sunshine in a glass.

Tequila snowcone

Does this even need an explanation? Umm NO, it does not.

