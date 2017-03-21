Food

What To Eat And Drink | Summer 2017

The most instagrammable options to stuff your face with.

Linds Foley
Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 09:03

From BBQ party food and fruity snacks to refreshing coolers and sunny cocktails, there’s absolutely no excuse not to make your food game as stylish as your sunglasses this summer.

Want a little inspo? Check out the most instagrammable edibles to treat yourself to when the sun is shining.

TO EAT

Yoghurt on toast

Sounds weird but tastes like heaven and looks pretty jazzy on Insta too.

Best way to start the morning - Yogurt on Toast (yep, try it soon)! This one is topped w/ Flax, Honey & Blueberries by @thewoodenskillet! 👉Get the feedfeed #recipe & 50+ more Toast recipes from thefeedfeed.com/toast (Feed edited by @foodgays, Link in profile) or if you ever want the recipe of a pic we've posted on this account go to thefeedfeed.com/instagram. 🌟Remember to share your cooking, baking, and drink making pics and videos by tagging "#feedfeed @thefeedfeed" for a chance to be featured here and on our site! . . .⠀ #foodpics #foodphotography #instafood #igfood #homemade #recipeoftheday #onthetable #Breakfast #brunch #snack #toasttuesday

Macaron ice cream sandwiches

Just when you thought the macaron couldn’t get any more chic, ice cream happens. YUM.

Cookies & Cream, Ube, Salted Caramel Brownie and Pandan Coconut (dairy free) Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches up for grabs! #yolkinweeklyflavours . . Saturdays: (2 locations) SFU MARKET Rupert Street SOHO W1 11.30-3.30pm SIAM EATERY 24 Wellington Street Covent Garden WC2E 7DD 12pm-4pm . . Sundays: SIAM EATERY 24 Wellington Street Covent Garden WC2E 7DD 12pm-4pm

Berries

Whether it’s as they come or all blitzed up into a smoothie bowl, you have to make the most of berries being in season. 

Everything will work out in the end. You don't need to know how. You just have to trust that it will ⛈🌈 • • • • • #vegan #acaibowl #healthyvegan #berries #veganfoodshare #beautifulcuisines #bestofvegan #whatveganseat #onthetable #dairyfree #nicecream #plantbased #plantpower #eattherainbow #justvegan #foodstyle #veganfood

Fruit Water Popsicles

Forget that water bottle infuser and freeze your fruit water for a delish treat on those sizzling summer days.

Good Morning Lovelies and happy Monday! Would love to bring these to Rachel (aka the queen of infused water ☺️) @rachels.fit.kitchen #summervibesparty17 . It's going to be another hot day so we are staying hydrated with blueberry, carrot, cucumber and mint infused water and matching Popsicles made with carrot, apple and ginger juice, coconut water and fruits. Have a lovely Monday everyone 💚 _____________________ _______________ ____________________ ___________________ #water #infusedwater #summer #popsicles #healthy #howisummer #enjoyplantpower #nourish @foodie_features #f52grams #foodpic #lovefood #feedfeed #gloobyfood #bbg #vegan #veganlife #bestofvegan @bestofvegan #chiapudding #foods4thought #sweatwithkayla #thatsdarling @beautifulcuisines @kayla_itsines #beautifulcuisines #thekitchn #realsimple #lovefood #monochrome #canonphoto #canonswitzerland

A post shared by Verena | freistyle (@frei_style) on

Rainbow spaghetti

Everything’s better when it’s rainbow coloured and that includes this uh-mazing rainbow spaghetti that’s arrived just in time to help you celebrate Pride month. 

Rainbow Pride Pasta by @jarrymag & @thechefartsmith, photo by @svixjo! 🌈 👉Get 50+ Pasta recipes from thefeedfeed.com/pasta (Feed edited by @amandafrederickson, Link in profile) or if you ever want the recipe of a pic we've posted on this account go to thefeedfeed.com/instagram. 🌟Remember to share your cooking, baking, and drink making pics and videos by tagging "#feedfeed @thefeedfeed" for a chance to be featured here and on our site! . . .⠀ #foodpics #foodphotography #instafood #igfood #homemade #recipeoftheday #onthetable #pridemonth

Cloud eggs

A real slice of heaven that’s a real step up for your average poached egg on avo toast.

Sunday mornings are the perfect time to try these dreamy cloud eggs!☁🥚Thanks for the inspiration, @thebeaderchef! #liveVerywell⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #health #wellness #nutrition #food #eggs #cloudeggs #realfood #healthy #healthychoices

Spiralized salads

So pretty it might even make you forget it isn’t pure carbs. 

Springtime #spiralizing inspiration! How beautiful does this look? A quick and colourful salad that you can throw together in minutes, our Sesame Courgetti with Chilli, Avocado and Bell Pepper Ribbons. Sign up to our newsletter to get this recipe on Tuesday > po.st/HHmail (link also in bio) #hemsleyhemsley #spiralizer #spring #salad #courgetti #zoodles #hemsleyspiralizer

Ice cream sandwiches

The only kind of sandwich you should be putting in your lunchbox when the sun’s out.

STRESSED spelled backwards is DESSERTS :-)

A post shared by Andie Edwards (@andieedwards) on

Brunch

As Taylor Swift would say, it never goes out of style.

OMG || This was HEAVEN 👀💗 @jackswifefreda you da best !!

A post shared by Poppy Deyes (@poppydeyes) on

TO DRINK

Cold brew

Iced lattes are out and cold brew is in. Ideal for coffee lovers who need a mega caffeine hit first thing in the morning.

Hello weekend! 📷 🌴@dirtypenguincoffeeco #organiccoldbrew #coldbrewoutside

A post shared by Stumptown Coffee Roasters (@stumptowncoffee) on

Frosé

It’s rosé wine put through a slushie machine. Literally what more could a person want in life?

https://instagram.com/p/BVvsv4ghQya

Iced Matchas and Fruity Ice Teas

If juices fill you up, these bad boys are a fresher alternative that the blogger crowd are l o v i n g right now. 

It's hibiscus ice tea season 🌺 far one to the right 🤗 also exciting guest appearance for our iced matchas 🍵! By @houseofmatcha

Popsicle prosecco

If you’re in New York, do not miss the Loopy Doopy bar on top of the Conrad Hotel, where the signature drink is a glass of prosecco with a fruity popsicle served inside. And if you’re not, it’s so easy to DIY this at home.

"When you take a sip you buzz like a hornet // Billy Shakespeare wrote a whole bunch of sonnets" #LFO #SummerGirls

Anything with edible flowers floating on the top

Because eating a garden is almost as good as being in one.

it's gonna b a long weekend, might as well start it off right @therosevenice #cocktails #tikidrinks #friday #arroyosecoweekend

Unicorn shakes

As aesthetically pleasing as they are delicious. 

1 or 2? 💖💙🍦 Topped these milkshakes with chocolate, cookies, strawberry, n'icecream, mini ice cream cones & frozen blueberries 🖤 Best way to start the day! ✌🏽✨

Aperol Spritz

Italian sunshine in a glass.

Goood morning! The way to start your Monday 🍸#morning#italy#italia#cinqueterre#manarola#holidays#monday#poniedzialek#wakacje#urlop#lato#sea#morze#water#aperol#summer#sun#beach#plaza#happy#travels#travelling#podroze#inspiration#motivation#polishgirl#colours#drink#island

Tequila snowcone

Does this even need an explanation? Umm NO, it does not.

Apparently this is a tequila snow cone. We're intrigued @constancelyeating 🤔#DITA #drinksintheair #tequila #snowcone #wewantone 💕

Now check out Connor Franta's social media Dos and Don'ts for some insider info on how to get ALL of the likes on your pics...

What To Eat And Drink | Summer 2017

