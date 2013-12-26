Food

Science Says You Should Eat Chocolate Every Single Day

You can't argue with science.

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 15:15

If you're a chocolate lover (AKA a sane human) you have a very good reason to celebrate rn and that's because science has confirmed what you knew all along: the sweet stuff is actually pretty damn good for you!

We're not even just talking about good for you in the sense that it can eradicate heartbreak and lift you up when you're feeling as low as Justin Bieber's trousers at the end of his 'What Do You Mean' dance routine. Although it has that awesome ability too.

Getty

That's right, it's actually really good for your health according to Myriad scientific studies and what's more is we should probably eat it every. single. day.

Now this is some science we can seriously support. According to a study published in the Journal Frontier in Nutrition, the cocoa flavanoids that are present in chocolate are super good for our brains, specifically the parts in charge of memory, attention and cognition.

Giphy

The study reckons that regular intake of said flavanoids could be linked to better cognitive function as well as a decreased risk of dementia and cognitive decline. Ooh err.

While you would be forgiven if cognitive decline isn't at the top of your concerns right now, it's always good to be proactive in keeping your brain strong and engaged to help prevent impairments when you get older. In other words eat that dairy milk, your brain deserves it.

Giphy

The study said: "Cocoa flavanols long-term intake could effectively improve cognition trough increased neural efficiency."

You may even do well to swap your afternoon Latte with a bit of choc for an immediate cognitive boost, the study continued: "Acute administration of cocoa flavanols could result in immediate cognitive-enhancing effect, sustaining performance particularly in cognitively demanding conditions, including fatigue, and sleep loss."

Obviously this doesn't mean you should go all Brucey à la Matilda for every meal, rather chocolate should be enjoyed in moderation as part of a balanced diet. Basically, if you're sure to eat healthy balanced meals then you should be in good shape for a little Lindt loving here and there.

If you really want to get the most health benefits out of chocolate then just know that dark is the way to go since the darker it is the the more cocoa flavanols it contains.

Now time to celebrate! Chocolate cake anyone?

