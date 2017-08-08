Here's How To Play 'For Honor' For Free This Weekend

Ubisoft’s offering you the chance to try out For Honor for free this weekend.

From August 10-13, 2017, you can give For Honor a go on PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One, and unlike some other trials there’s no gate on progress, so if you’ve nothing else to do with weekend you can play as much as your heart desires, including the multiplayer modes.

Ubisoft

“All players will have full access to the game’s content for the duration of the free weekend, including five intense multiplayer modes and a campaign playable solo or with a friend in online co-op, as well as the entire roster of diverse heroes and unique maps,” says Ubisoft.

If you’re keen, you can download the game from today to be ready to jump in on Thursday. And if you’re very keen and love what you play so much you wanna buy it, there’ll be discounts on For Honor’s Standard and Gold Editions on digital storefronts, with your weekend’s progress carrying over, too.

For Honor offers “an engaging campaign and thrilling multiplayer modes,” in which players “embody warriors of the three Great Factions – the bold Knights, the brutal Vikings and the deadly Samurai – fighting to the death on intense and believable melee battlefields.” The Art of Battle - For Honor’s combat system - lets you utilise the unique skills and combat style of each hero to slay the enemies who stand in your way.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx