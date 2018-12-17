Fortnite Just Had To Remove A HUGE New Weapon. Here's Why.

Bad news if you were loving slashing and dashing with Fortnite's Infinity Blade - developer Epic has now withdrawn it for being too OP (overpowered).

The Infinity Blade, available via Fortnite's main game mode - including competitive matches that are battling it out for a share of $1 million in prize money! - awards the player 200 health, 200 shield, the ability to jump and swing to deal out an impressive 75 damage.

Fortnite's Infinity Blade was too overpowered / Epic Games

Now, however, Epic's had to remove it to stop matches being so incredibly one-sided as there's no real way of stopping the blade attacking you if the blade-bearer has you in its sights.

"We messed up and rolled out the Infinity Blade overpowered / without good counters, especially in the end game," Epic said via its official Twitter account. "The Infinity Blade has been Vaulted and we are re-evaluating our approach to Mythic items. Thanks for calling us out on this!"

"We recently released a small iOS patch to fix a UI issue caused by the Infinity Blade and for stability improvements. If you're still experiencing UI issues on mobile, please check our post here for more information."

There's no way to fix your Fortnite HUD at the moment / Epic Games

Interestingly, there's no way to fix your HUD on your own at the moment, either.

"It seems some players are able to get a HUD after several games played," said an Epic rep on Reddit. "The best solution is to submit a player support ticket. They are aware of the issue, please use the Missing HUD as your description."

Does it mean it's gone for good? Of course not! But expect it to be nerfed by the time you see it!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx