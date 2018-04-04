Fortnite

Fortnite Is Out Now On Mobile And It Changes Everything

You can download Fortnite for your phone right now. Here are all the details.

Wednesday, April 4, 2018 - 10:45

Obsessed with Fortnite? You're not the only one. And now those clever souls at Epic have released the fan-favourite battle royale game on mobile, so NOW you can play it anywhere!

Fortnite Mobile is out now on the App Store / Epic Games

Up until now, you had to have an invitation to play Fortnite on mobile devices (iPhones need to be SE, 6S, 7, 8 or X, and your iPad needs to be a Mini 4, Air 2, 2017, or Pro), but now it's open to everyone, meaning you can fire up Fortnite on your Apple device whenever you fancy, and wherever you are (just keep an eye on your data use!).

Unfortunately it's not quite ready for release on Android phones but don't panic - it is on its way.

"Fortnite Battle Royale is a 100-player PvP mode in Fortnite," explains the official website. "One giant map. A battle bus. Fortnite building skills and destructible environments combined with intense PvP combat. The last one standing wins."

Unlike that other super popular 100-player PvP game, PlayerUnknown's Battleground, this Fortnite mode is completely free, and players on PC, Xbox One and mobile are able to play together (though not those on PS4. Sad face).

Wondering what else is new? Here’s our picks of the very best new releases out now.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

