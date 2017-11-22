Frank Ocean Shines On The Cover Of 032c's 'Berlin KIDZ' Winter Issue
The 'Slide' singer makes a rare appearance for the Berlin-based magazine...
Frank Ocean doesn't do anything by the books, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that a new editorial is another major statement.
The elusive singer dazzles on the cover of 032c's Winter Issue “BERLIN KIDZ" in a gorgeous crystalised turquoise skirt and plain white tee, throwing boring gender norms about clothes out the window for the fashion spread.
Styled by Rihanna's go-to Mel Ottenberg and photographed by Petra Collins, who shot Selena Gomez's oddly brilliant 'Fetish' video, this might be his best cover to date.
The Berlin-based magazine has delivered gritty editorials with Rihanna and Bella Hadid in the past, yet Frank's shoot is all about letting the light in.
"Exile on Main Street" seems to celebrate his unique artistry while acknowledging his outsider position in the industry, as he is famously not a fan of the spotlight despite his music infiltrating the mainstream.
Shot by Petra Collins in New Jersey, the cover shows him posing in front of a luxury mansion, while other photos see him surrounded by flowers and stood under an arched tree.
Frank has become more public since the release of his long-awaited second album Blonde last year, having featured on Calvin Harris' single 'Slide' this year and making new material more regular with songs premiering throughout 2017.
It's hard to tell with someone so mysterious yet a magazine cover could indicate that he's gearing up to release his third album at the start of 2018.
If not then at least we have some gorgeous new pics to swoon over!
Words: Ross McNeilage
