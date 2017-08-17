Here's Your First Look At The Live-Action Frozen Broadway Cast In Costume

Get ready for some serious Frozen feels, because the first official picture of the Frozen Broadway cast has dropped! And brilliantly, it’s pretty much exactly how you’d want them to look…

The new shot features Patti Murin, Caissie Levy, Jelani Alladin and John Riddle in character as Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Hans, and it’s got us buzzing to see more. The production will be running a “soft-launch” series of performances in Denver this summer, before making the leap to Broadway in the spring of next year.

Disney

Meanwhile, the show’s director Michael Grandage has been talking about what we can expect from the new version of the story. “We've got so many assets at our disposal where we can take that whole experience further,” he says. “We can present things in new ways. We've got a bigger narrative arc. We've got more songs than the movie, and an opportunity to develop storylines in greater depth.”

“The journey we're going on with John Riddle as Hans is really interesting because, spoiler alert, we've got to reinvent the film's big revelation for the stage,” he continues. “And then separately to that, we're creating a very, very important relationship between Kristoff and Sven, working with the way puppets interact and the people in them.”

No word as yet about a UK transfer, so start saving those pennies for a trip Stateside in the spring…

- By George Wales @georgewales85