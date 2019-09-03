7 Acts We Loved At Fusion Festival 2019

Fusion Festival, now in Liverpool for its fourth year, was back and bigger than ever for 2019. Three days of incredible music made for an amazing weekend in Liverpool’s Sefton Park and do you know what was even better? We showed you all the live highlights on MTV! Don’t say we don’t spoil you…

With not one, but TWO festivals exclusives from Little Mix and Kings Of Leon, we simply had to head North to see what all the fuss was about. Read on to see our top picks from across the weekend…

BRITs Critics Choice winner, MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 nominee and all-round decent lad Sam Fender was the first act to take to the Fusion Festival stage on Friday as the opening act for Fusion Presents – a DREAM line-up for fans of rock music.

We’ve seen Sam many times over the past year and he never lets us down with his energetic, polished live show. With band members Dru, Joe, Dean and Tom bringing everything they have to the show it’s impossible not to get involved with the Geordie lads.

He played tracks from his forthcoming debut album (which you should all pre-order by the way!) such as ‘Hypersonic Missiles’, newly released single ‘The Borders’, and of course, the heart-wrenching ‘Dead Boys’. Make sure you catch Mr Fender as he heads out on tour this autumn.

Kings of Leon

All the way from Nashville, Tennessee, Fusion Presents headliners Kings of Leon gave the people of Liverpool a show to remember. With a back catalogue spanning 20 years, the iconic rock band performed songs such as ‘Over’, ‘Molly’s Chambers’ and ‘On Call’ with the crowds at Fusion singing back every word.

Of course, we couldn’t have a Kings of Leon set without the guys enthusiastically belting out ‘Use Somebody’ and ‘Sex On Fire’. With this being their UK festival exclusive we felt #blessed to have seen them. Come back to the UK soon please guys?

The man, the myth, the legend, the one and only Dizzee Rascal took to the Fusion Festival stage on Saturday and absolutely killed it in his hit-filled set.

With over 16 years in the music biz he’s no stranger to a festival set and he brought his A-game for the people of Liverpool. Playing hits such as ‘Bonkers’, ‘Holiday’ and ‘Fix Up, Look Sharp’ Dizzee reminded everyone of his boundless energy and timeless bangers.

Saturday headliners Rudimental held nothing back when performing at this year’s Fusion Festival. Their set was extra special because they decided to bring along some of their famous friends to join them on stage.

Vocal powerhouse Ella Henderson joined them for the whole set singing some of the band’s most popular hits for the people of Liverpool. They also brought along the incredible John Newman (after smashing his own solo set AND jumping on stage with Sigala!) who came out to sing their collaboration ‘Feel The Love’. With moments like this we never wanted their performance to end!

Mabel has already secured her place as the perfect pop star and her set at Fusion Festival on Sunday made us love her even more! The songstress took to the stage surrounded by dancers and delivered a high energy set that got everyone in Liverpool on their feet.

Performing certified bops such as ‘Fine Line’, ‘Don’t Call Me Up’ and ‘Mad Love’ the MTV Brand New For 2018 winner gave us a set to remember.

It’s impossible not to love the incredibly talented Anne-Marie. We’re obsessed with her to be honest, and her set at Fusion on Sunday only made us fall more deeply in love. We’ve seen Anne-Marie loads of times over the years and every time you can’t help but smile from ear to ear as she performs – not only does she have a voice sent from the gods, she’s downright hilarious, cracking jokes in between songs, making her the relatable queen we all need right now.

She smashed through hit after hit including ‘Ciao Adios’, ‘Trigger’ and even treated us to her new collaboration with Lauv, the ultimate sad bop ‘F*ck I’m Lonely’ (we missed you Lauv!).

Little Mix

Fusion’s Sunday night headliners were the one and only Little Mix! Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade took to the stage for their UK festival exclusive and gave all the Mixers in Liverpool a show they’ll never forget.

Warming up for their forthcoming LM5 tour, the pop queens gave fans a taste of what they can expect later this year performing smash hits such as ‘Woman Like Me’, ‘Power’ and an awesome remix of ‘Black Magic’.

