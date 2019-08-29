Fusion Festival 2019: How To Watch On MTV
We're broadcasting LIVE from Sefton Park in Liverpool this Saturday and Sunday...
This weekend Fusion Festival returns for another year, hitting Sefton Park in Liverpool and boasting a line up featuring headline acts Kings of Leon, Rudimental and Little Mix, plus a line-up of stellar British talent including Anne-Marie, Jake Bugg, Dizzee Rascal, Mabel, Sam Fender, Jonas Blue, Franz Ferdinand, Sigala, Clean Bandit, John Newman and more.
Wish you could watch it? MTV's got your back!
We've teamed up with Fusion to be this year's official TV broadcast partner and below you'll find all the information you need to get your fix of this year's festival with us...
Watch Fusion Festival On TV
MTV faves Becca Dudley, Snoochie Shy and Jack Saunders will be your hosts this Saturday 31st August and Sunday 1st September. From 8pm each night on MTV UK (Sky 126/Virgin 134), MTV Music (Sky 350/Virgin 310) and MTV Live HD (Virgin 311) the trio will introduce live performances from across the weekend, plus bring you all the backstage action and exclusive interviews with your favourite pop stars.
If you're not around this weekend, fear not 'cause we'll be airing a bunch of artist specials as well as a Fusion Festival 2019 Best Bits show later on in the year.
Come Backstage At Fusion Festival On Social
Make sure you add us on Snapchat (@mtvuk) as we'll be handing over the keys to some famous faces, letting them loose on our account for the day, plus our Instagram Story (@mtvuk) will be brimming with backstage action too!
Plus keep it locked to our Twitter and Facebook (@MTVMusicUK) for even more wholesome Fusion 2019 content.
Let's go!