Fusion Festival

Fusion Festival 2019: How To Watch On MTV

We're broadcasting LIVE from Sefton Park in Liverpool this Saturday and Sunday...

Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 21:25

This weekend Fusion Festival returns for another year, hitting Sefton Park in Liverpool and boasting a line up featuring headline acts Kings of Leon, Rudimental and Little Mix, plus a line-up of stellar British talent including Anne-Marie, Jake Bugg, Dizzee Rascal, Mabel, Sam Fender, Jonas Blue, Franz Ferdinand, Sigala, Clean Bandit, John Newman and more.

Wish you could watch it? MTV's got your back!

We've teamed up with Fusion to be this year's official TV broadcast partner and below you'll find all the information you need to get your fix of this year's festival with us...

WATCH LITTLE MIX'S LATEST SMASH 'BOUNCE BACK':

View the lyrics
Steady, are you ready? (Are you ready?)
What's goin' on? (What's going on?)
Steady, are you ready? (Are you ready?)
What's goin' on? (What's goin' on?)

Tell me what you know about me (About me)
Welcome to the city where it's sweet (Where it's sweet)
You know I'll be takin' Vita-D (Vita-D)
That's why I can't fit up in these jeans (In these jeans)

Watch me, you know I like to move that (Move that)
The heat wave make you wanna cool back (Cool back)
Hear them sayin', baby, bring the bounce back (Bring the bounce back)
You gonna make me have to bring the bounce back (Bring the bounce back)

Hey, now, say
Say who gonna stay in my way
Come right, alright, baby
Say who gonna stay in my way, way

However do you want me?
However do you need me?
However do you want me?
However do you need me?

However do you want me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)
However do you need me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)
However do you want me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)
However do you need me?

He say that I'm the girl up in his dreams (Dreams)
Hot boy, better give me what I need (What I need)
Wear me on his body like a throwback (Throwback)
And he better not move when I throw it back (Throw it back)
Baby, keep me wetter than a bayou (Bayou)
If you don't, I'ma walk right by you
(Baby, touch me, tease me, keep it easy)

Hey, now, say
Say who gonna stay in my way
Come right, alright, baby
Say who gonna stay in my way, way

However do you want me?
However do you need me?
However do you want me?
However do you need me? (However)

However do you want me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)
However do you need me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)
However do you want me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)
However do you need me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)

Hey, now, say
Say who gonna stay in my way
Come right, alright, baby
Say who gonna stay in my way, way

However do you want me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)
However do you need me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)
However do you want me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)
However do you need me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)

However do you want me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)
However do you need me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)
However do you want me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)
However do you need me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)
Writer(s): MIKKEL ERIKSEN, TREVOR ROMEO, JOCELYN DONALD, TOR HERMANSEN, STEVE THORNTON, JUDE DEMOREST, NORMANI HAMILTON Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Watch Fusion Festival On TV

MTV faves Becca Dudley, Snoochie Shy and Jack Saunders will be your hosts this Saturday 31st August and Sunday 1st September. From 8pm each night on MTV UK (Sky 126/Virgin 134), MTV Music (Sky 350/Virgin 310) and MTV Live HD (Virgin 311) the trio will introduce live performances from across the weekend, plus bring you all the backstage action and exclusive interviews with your favourite pop stars.

If you're not around this weekend, fear not 'cause we'll be airing a bunch of artist specials as well as a Fusion Festival 2019 Best Bits show later on in the year.

Come Backstage At Fusion Festival On Social

Make sure you add us on Snapchat (@mtvuk) as we'll be handing over the keys to some famous faces, letting them loose on our account for the day, plus our Instagram Story (@mtvuk) will be brimming with backstage action too!

Plus keep it locked to our Twitter and Facebook (@MTVMusicUK) for even more wholesome Fusion 2019 content.

Let's go!

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Fusion Festival 2019
Fusion Festival 2019: How To Watch On MTV
Get To Know Griff
Get To Know: Griff
Twitter Is Dragging TF Out Of Kendall Jenner For Wearing Cornrows On A Night Out
Troye Sivan Puts An Interviewer On Blast For Asking A ‘Wildly Invasive’ Question
Club MTV
Club MTV's Freshers Tour Is Back For 2019!
How Normani Feels About ~That~ Wardrobe Malfunction During Her VMA Performance
James Charles Asks For ‘Constructive Feedback’ After Fans Dragged His VMAs Outfit
2019 VMAs - Normani
2019 VMAs: Watch The Performances!
Taylor Swift - 2019 VMAs
2019 VMAs: Complete Winners List
Chloe Ferry Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair As She Shares Images From Her Ibiza Trip
Scott Disick Just Bought Sofia Richie The Most Extravagant 21st Birthday Present
BTS
BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2019!
2019 MTV VMAs Host Sebastian Maniscalco
2019 VMAs: How To Watch & Everything You Need To Know
Charlotte Crosby Reveals The One Reality Competition She’d Love To Take Part In
Camila Mendes Shares A Cute Post In Honour Of Her Anniversary With Charles Melton
Liam Payne ‘Leaked His Own Nudes’ After Accidentally Posting And Deleting Naked Snap
Hailey Baldwin Has A Mystery Word Tattooed On Her Neck But What Does It Say?
Timothée Chalamet’s New Movie Poster Is Here And The Internet Is Beyond Thirsty
Get To Know Kim Petras
Get To Know: Kim Petras

More From Fusion Festival

Fusion Festival 2019
Fusion Festival 2019: How To Watch On MTV
Fusion Festival
MTV Will Be Broadcasting Live From Fusion Festival 2019!
MTV World Stage - Fusion Festival
MTV World Stage
Fusion Festival 2018, Liverpool, UK

Trending Articles

How Normani Feels About ~That~ Wardrobe Malfunction During Her VMA Performance
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Twitter Is Dragging TF Out Of Kendall Jenner For Wearing Cornrows On A Night Out
Fusion Festival 2019
Fusion Festival 2019: How To Watch On MTV
James Charles Asks For ‘Constructive Feedback’ After Fans Dragged His VMAs Outfit
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
BTS
BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2019!
Get To Know Griff
Get To Know: Griff
Troye Sivan Puts An Interviewer On Blast For Asking A ‘Wildly Invasive’ Question
Lewis Capaldi Unveils Powerful Music Video For Top 10 Song ‘Someone You Loved’
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Chloe Ferry Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair As She Shares Images From Her Ibiza Trip