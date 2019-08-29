Fusion Festival 2019: How To Watch On MTV

View the lyrics

Steady, are you ready? (Are you ready?)

What's goin' on? (What's going on?)

Steady, are you ready? (Are you ready?)

What's goin' on? (What's goin' on?)



Tell me what you know about me (About me)

Welcome to the city where it's sweet (Where it's sweet)

You know I'll be takin' Vita-D (Vita-D)

That's why I can't fit up in these jeans (In these jeans)



Watch me, you know I like to move that (Move that)

The heat wave make you wanna cool back (Cool back)

Hear them sayin', baby, bring the bounce back (Bring the bounce back)

You gonna make me have to bring the bounce back (Bring the bounce back)



Hey, now, say

Say who gonna stay in my way

Come right, alright, baby

Say who gonna stay in my way, way



However do you want me?

However do you need me?

However do you want me?

However do you need me?



However do you want me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)

However do you need me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)

However do you want me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)

However do you need me?



He say that I'm the girl up in his dreams (Dreams)

Hot boy, better give me what I need (What I need)

Wear me on his body like a throwback (Throwback)

And he better not move when I throw it back (Throw it back)

Baby, keep me wetter than a bayou (Bayou)

If you don't, I'ma walk right by you

(Baby, touch me, tease me, keep it easy)



Hey, now, say

Say who gonna stay in my way

Come right, alright, baby

Say who gonna stay in my way, way



However do you want me?

However do you need me?

However do you want me?

However do you need me? (However)



However do you want me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)

However do you need me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)

However do you want me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)

However do you need me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)



Hey, now, say

Say who gonna stay in my way

Come right, alright, baby

Say who gonna stay in my way, way



However do you want me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)

However do you need me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)

However do you want me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)

However do you need me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)



However do you want me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)

However do you need me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)

However do you want me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)

However do you need me? (Bring the bounce back, bring the, bring the bounce back)

Writer(s): MIKKEL ERIKSEN, TREVOR ROMEO, JOCELYN DONALD, TOR HERMANSEN, STEVE THORNTON, JUDE DEMOREST, NORMANI HAMILTON Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com