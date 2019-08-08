Fusion Festival

MTV Will Be Broadcasting Live From Fusion Festival 2019!

Find out when and where you can catch highlights from this year's festival...

Thursday, August 8, 2019 - 13:30

Guess what? MTV are heading to Liverpool later this month as the official broadcast partner for Fusion Festival 2019!

We'll be transmitting live from Sefton Park in Liverpool with coverage from the event airing on MTV UK, MTV Music and MTV Live HD from 8pm on 31st August and 1st September and on the ground, we'll have hosts Becca Dudley, Jack Saunders and Snoochie Shy bringing you all the backstage action and introducing live performances from the site.

This year it all kicks off on Friday 30th August with Fusion Presents, hosting a UK festival exclusive performance from Kings Of Leon, plus sets from Franz Ferdinand, Jake Bugg, Echo & The Bunnymen, Circa Waves and BRITs Critics' Choice winner Sam Fender.

Fusion Festival, which is held on Saturday 31st August and 1st September, will then see performances from a bursting line up of talent featuring Rudimental, Little Mix, Dizzee Rascal, Anne-Marie, Clean Bandit, Mabel, Jonas Blue, John Newman, Sigala and more.

Jeremy Davies, Director of Music, Commissioning & Development at MTV UK said: "Fusion Festival is a staple of the summer festival season, representing the very best in British pop music and big name international acts. Music is part of our DNA at MTV, so we’re delighted to be broadcasting such a fantastic array of talent to our fans throughout the summer."

See you there!

For tickets and more information about Fusion head to thefusionfestival.co.uk

Watch performances from Shawn Mendes and Jess Glynne, filmed at last year's Fusion Festival below!

