It Looks Like Gal Gadot Is Refusing To Return To Wonder Woman If Brett Ratner Is Involved

The producer is accused of sexual assault and harassment.

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 12:36

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot reportedly won't reprise her role as the female superhero if producer Brett Ratner is attached in any way.

According to Page Six, her refusal comes after six women have accused him of sexual harassment or assault, including actress Olivia Munn.

Hit play on the video to see Chris Pine chatting about Gal Gadot and his Wonder Woman role...

The producer's attorney has said that he disputes all of the allegations against him. 

Last month Gal backed out of a dinner honouring Ratner, and now a 'Hollywood source' has informed Page Six that she is taking a strong stance on sexual harassment in Hollywood.

The unnamed source insists that Gal doesn't want the Wonder Woman franchise to benefit the producer financially in light of the allegations against him.

"She's tough and stands by her principles. She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet," claimed the source.

Apparently, Gal knows Warner Bros. will side with her on this issue: "They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women."

Just last week Warner Bros. revealed it was cutting ties with Ratner following the multiple allegations and earlier this month the producer said he had chosen to step away from "all Warner Bros.-related activities," in a statement

Gal made her stance on sexual harassment pretty clear in an Instagram post last month.

The post read: "Bullying and sexual harassment is unacceptable! I stand by all the courageous women confronting their fears and speaking out. Together we stand. We are all united in this time of change."

Gal's reps have not commented on Page Six's story, however, a rep for Warner Bros. commented 'False," in response to the outlet.

Gal Gadot

