Gallant

Gallant Returns With Stunning New Single 'Gentleman'

Plus you can watch the gorgeous new music video too right here...

Tuesday, April 3, 2018 - 17:57

Gallant has debuted his first new music since his Grammy-nominated debut album Ology and it's as dreamy as you'd expect from the LA-based singer.

On 'Gentleman' his pitch perfect falsetto compliments pared-down production for a glorious debut single from his forthcoming sophomore album.

WATCH OUR EXCLUSIVE 'MTV MEETS GALLANT' FEATURE:

LA based photographer/director Sasha Samsonova, directed the music video which also premiered today on NPR, along with an interview with Gallant and Sasha. The visuals depict the 'Weight In Gold' singer, baring all topless and immersed in blue light.

Gallant - Gentleman (Official Video)

On the video Gallant said: "For this particular [song] where I'm tapping into more the side of me that is pretty confident, the only way to really get the whole picture and not present something distorted or not true to myself would be to pair it with something that's equally as vulnerable...It was just the most accurate representation of me as a human being, personally and artistically."

Elsewhere, Gallant added that the idea for the video came about five years ago in conversation with his mother, but didn’t make sense to film until he wrote ‘Gentleman’.

"Visually, I wanted to kind of do the same thing I was doing audibly...It's an homage to a bunch of different films that are really shadowy, Matrix-esque worlds that I think can only be built with 35 millimeter film ... And obviously the lighting was like Hype Williams-type, like those videos in the late '90s; the movie Belly; the way that Seal's album covers are lit. And then it was the decision to be vulnerable and make the video just focus on the black male body."

If you're lucky enough to be in the States this month, Gallant is playing the following few live dates:

3rd April - Public Arts, New York City
5th April - National Sawdust, New York City
17th April - Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Cemetary, LA

