Game Of Thrones

Urban Decay Is Dropping A Game Of Thrones Themed Make Up Collection

Winter is coming

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 09:59


Great news for anybody who loves both make-up and fantasy novels because Urban Decay have just announced that they’re dropping a make-up collection inspired by Game Of Thrones.

The brand broke the news on Instagram in the form of two teaser visuals. The women in the shots are both wearing some seriously powerful make-up looks that feature metallic and copper shades.

WE ARE READY ⚔️ #FORTHETHRONE #URBANDECAY @gameofthrones

The limited-edition launch is being closely guarded for now, but fans are assuming that it will involve eyeshadows, liners, and lip colours. The caption of ‘Two Worlds Collide’ is also a clear reference to the original title of the book series, ‘A Song Of Ice And Fire.’

From this, we can safely assume that the range will feature a lot of bold colours, possibly aligning with the fiery red and icy blue of the OG title. Whatever the case, this clearly isn’t a launch for people who prefer pastel and muted shades. 

Worlds will collide 🔥❄️#FORTHETHRONE #URBANDECAY @gameofthrones

In an email to Allure, Urban Decay representatives revealed that the line will be inspired by “the strong women of the Seven Kingdoms,” and will drop around the same time of the eighth and final series of the show.

With the collection not being available until April, why not have a little experiment with the stronger metallic shades in your current make-up palette? After all, a look like this works best on people who can wear it with confidence. 

Sign us up. 

 

 

 

 

 

