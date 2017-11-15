A New Animated Super Mario Movie Might Be In The Works

Uh oh, it looks like it’s happening again… Nintendo might be making another Super Mario Bros. movie.

If you don’t remember the last one… well, it’s probably a good thing, let’s face it. Just ask your parents, the 1993 movie starring Bob Hoskins (again, ask your parents) should’ve been great and yet it was, er, not good. And by not good, we mean terrible.

Hit play on the video to watch Cars 3: Hidden Disney Easter Eggs - Pixar stars reveal their faves...

According to the Wall Street Journal (via Eurogamer), Nintendo has partnered up with Universal to discuss the idea of a new movie. Ninty’s also working with Universal on its Nintendo Land theme parks - the first of which is expected to open in time for the 2020 Olympics in Japan - so it’ll be interesting to see what else might spawn from this partnership, right?

This time it’ll be an animated movie from Illumination Entertainment, the studio behind movies like Despicable Me and the Minions. It’s reported that Nintendo is “heavily involved” in the process which isn't a surprise, given how badly the live action movie performed. Apparently Nintendo has been in talks for almost a full year, with the creator of Mario, Shigeru Miyamoto, apparently pencilled in to contribute as a producer.

Looking for more new games to play? Here’s our picks of the latest games!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

Now check out all the games you need to be playing right now...