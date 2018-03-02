Get Involved With Tekken Mobile NOW If You Want To Get These Sweet Goodies

With 1,700,000 people pre-registering their interest in the lead up to the global release, it's finally here - the Tekken mobile game is available worldwide! Now you can punch and kick to your heart's delight no matter where you are!

"The first mobile fighting game based on the iconic game franchise is now available worldwide and offers players many exclusive launch rewards. Starting March 1, fighters will be able to redeem free weekly packs containing various in-game goodies," said Namco.

Here's what you'll get in the packs:

March 1: 2 Stars Rodeo, 1 Revive Lvl 4, 1 Health Lvl 4, 1 Team Health Lvl 4, 1 XP booster

March 8: Random 2 Stars character, 1 Revive Lvl 3, 1 Health Lvl 3, 1 Team Health Lvl 3, 1 XP booster

March 15: Random 1 Star character, 1 Revive Lvl 2, 1 Health Lvl 2, 1 Team Health Lvl 2, 1 XP booster

March 22: 10,000 coins, 100 gems

Tekken Mobile is now available WORLDWIDE! Don't forget: Rodeo, a brand new TEKKEN character, is this month's featured fighter. Check back tomorrow to unlock his two-star version for free! iOS: https://t.co/GCAjySNa8L, Android: https://t.co/M6r01z59H0. pic.twitter.com/K0c5IkpKlA — Tekken Mobile (@TekkenMobile) February 28, 2018

To celebrate launch month there will also be a range of special events like boss battles and events, some of which will require a certain character level or character element to access them.

"Players will also be able to play as Rodeo, the all-new character exclusive to Tekken Mobile," adds Bandai. "A unique story act will shine a light on the background story of this intriguing character and offer the opportunity to earn exclusive rewards for the new fighter."

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx