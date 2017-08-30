Games

Here's How You Can Sample Knack 2 For Free And It's Not Even Out Yet

A demo for Knack 2 is available now on the PSN Store.

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 14:23

For the low, low price of FREE, you can sample what the Knack sequel has to offer, and try out both the singleplayer and couch co-op mode of the Monastery level, in which you’ll have a chance to explore the action-platform game and put your fightin’ and puzzling solvin’ skills to the test.

Not come across Knack before? You play as a guy called Knack (funny that), going through a series of levels from a fixed-camera, third-person perspective, collecting Relics and slaying enemies as you go.

Watch! Take a look at every big new video game out in August 2017:

You’ll need 2.6GB of space to download the demo and give Knack 2 a go.

“Body slam sneaky enemies before they bash you, solve puzzles and unleash powerful attacks; then team up with a friend in co-operative play on the same TV,” says PlayStation, in the game description. “Knack’s a hero full of surprises – he’s the big-hearted little guy who can grow to the size of a house or shrink down to just two feet tall to beat the baddies.”

Knack 2 is out on September 6, 2017, exclusively on the PlayStation 4, just like its predecessor.

On the subject of action games, at Gamescom we saw the announcement of Biomutant, a post-apocalyptic, open-world kung-fu, action role-playing game. It expects to deliver real-time melee, shooter, and mutant abilities, turning cute and fuzzy animals into grizzled, tattoo-touting soldiers.

Wondering what else is new? Here’s our picks of the very best releases coming up in August!

Words by Vikki Blake @_vixx

