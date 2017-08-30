Here's How You Can Sample Knack 2 For Free And It's Not Even Out Yet

For the low, low price of FREE, you can sample what the Knack sequel has to offer, and try out both the singleplayer and couch co-op mode of the Monastery level, in which you’ll have a chance to explore the action-platform game and put your fightin’ and puzzling solvin’ skills to the test.

Not come across Knack before? You play as a guy called Knack (funny that), going through a series of levels from a fixed-camera, third-person perspective, collecting Relics and slaying enemies as you go.

You’ll need 2.6GB of space to download the demo and give Knack 2 a go.

“Body slam sneaky enemies before they bash you, solve puzzles and unleash powerful attacks; then team up with a friend in co-operative play on the same TV,” says PlayStation, in the game description. “Knack’s a hero full of surprises – he’s the big-hearted little guy who can grow to the size of a house or shrink down to just two feet tall to beat the baddies.”

Knack 2 is out on September 6, 2017, exclusively on the PlayStation 4, just like its predecessor.

Words by Vikki Blake @_vixx