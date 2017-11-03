It's About Time This Tentacle-Tastic Game Came To Nintendo Switch

It’s official, Octodad: Dadliest Catch is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 9, 2017.

Sequel to the huge 2014 cult hit Octodad, Octodad: Dadliest Catch sees our eight-legged friend getting himself in a bind between his wife’s mounting mistrust, and a disastrous trip to the local aquarium. It’s already out on pretty much every platform known to humankind (PC/Mac/Linux, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Wii U, iOS, and Android), and now it’ll finally be available on Nintendo’s awesome hybrid console.

Check out all the games you need to be playing right now...

“Are you dad enough to control the titular octopus father as he strives to hide his nautical nature from his family while keeping his tangled tentacles intact?” asks the developer Young Horses Games.

As yet we’re not sure what Ocotodad: Dadliest Catch will cost here on the UK Nintendo eShop, but with the US version priced at $15, expect somewhere between £10-£15.

Octodad: Dadliest Catch arrives Nov. 9th on Nintendo Switch! RT+Follow for a chance to win a FREE #SNESClassic bundle! Ends 10AM EDT 11/9/17 pic.twitter.com/A4OZplSvz8 — Young Horses Games (@YoungHorses) November 2, 2017

While we’re on the subject of all things Switch, did you know an accidental offensive gesture had to be removed from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe?

Wondering what’s new? Here’s our picks of the latest games!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx