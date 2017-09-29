Games

It's Finally Here: Our First Glimpse At The Red Dead Redemption 2 Story Trailer

It's about time.

Friday, September 29, 2017 - 16:23

The first Red Dead Redemption 2 story trailer is here and… well, it’s even better than we thought it was going to be.

We now know Red Dead Redemption 2 follows the story of Arthur Morgan, an outlaw from the Van Der Linde gang, who “rob, fight and steal their way across the vast and rugged heart of America in order to survive.”

Check out all the games you need to be playing this September...

Sounds familiar? Yep, it should do. We fight the Van Der Linde in the original Red Dead Redemption game, which means 2 is a prequel, and not a sequel… exciting, eh?

While we don’t see much action, already the internet is tingling at the details of RDR2’s wild west world.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Official Trailer 2 - Story Trailer for Red Dead 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming spring/Q2 2018 to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. But we’re not sure we can wait that long...

Wondering what else is new? Here’s our picks of the latest games!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

 

