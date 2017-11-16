Games

Stardew Valley Is Getting More Single-Player Content... And There's A Boat Too!

Yaaas, just when you thought this wasn't going to happen at all.

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 14:17

Hooray! Stardew Valley will get more single-player content.

While a recent Ask Me Anything thread on Reddit suggested its creator ConcernedApe had no plans to release any more Stardew Valley content that we could do on our own (he said that since its gotten super successful and been ported to different platforms, he’s found it hard to keep up), a recent cheeky tweet suggests he’s either had a change of heart, or was teasing us all along...

“I'm working on some new Stardew Valley content, to be released with the upcoming free multiplayer update,” he said. “This will affect single-player, too! I'll share more when the release gets closer. Though I'll keep some things secret (more fun).”

And with it, he posted a screenshot of a boat. That’s right, a boat in Stardew Valley. Quite how it fits into the Stardew world we have no idea, but we can’t wait to find out!

er 14, 2017

While right now it looks as though the new content is restricted to PC, ConcernedApe said “Console too!”. Yay!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

