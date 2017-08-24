This New Game Combines A Murder Mystery And Cats And We're Here For It

Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro, the developer behind cult smash Deadly Premonition, has announced his new game, The Good Life, a seemingly traditional whodunnit murder mystery story based in The Happiest Town in England in which you need to find the killer.

You play as New Yorker Naomi, a photographer who’s in the picturesque village of Rainy Woods when the body of a dead woman turns up. Anyone could’ve been the killer, and it’s up to you to solve the mystery.

Oh, and there’s one more thing. The people of Rainy Woods? They turn into cats at night. As can you, apparently. NBD.

Hidetaka Suehiro

We don’t get to see much action in the trailer, but the game is described as a “daily life RPG” and playing as a small, slinky cat enables you to access a load of areas otherwise unavailable to your character in the game.

There’s no release date as yet, but a crowdfund campaign is expected to go live in early September.

That’s not the only unusual game we’ve seen revealed lately! THQ Nordic recently unveiled its latest Gamescom announcement - post-apocalyptic, open-world kung-fu, action role-playing game, Biomutant. And it looks amazing.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx