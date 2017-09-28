This New Assassin’s Creed: Origins Mode Is A Serious Game Changer

Not long to go now until we can finally lay our hands on Assassin’s Creed Origins.

And, thanks to a new update coming to the stealth action game, you’ll finally have something to say the next time someone bangs on about how you won’t pass your exams if you keep playing video games.

Discovery Tour, scheduled to release in early 2018, will turn Assassin’s Creed Origins into an interactive museum, allowing you to store and review a collection of the game’s props and characters (thanks, Eurogamer).

These include watching a 20-minute presentation of a priest carrying out the mummification ritual, complete with educational voiceover, too.

And that’s not all. Taking the tours means you’ll also unlock a load of stuff in-game, too, including new playable infamous characters, such as Julius Caesar and Cleopatra.

Today, developer Ubisoft also released details of the Hieroglyphics Initiative, a new, free “machine learning based research project powered by Google TensorFlow, to simplify the decipherment of hieroglyphics, one of the oldest written languages in the history of mankind.”

“Translating hieroglyphics is a manual and time-consuming process,” sais Ubisoft. “It has been over 200 years since the Rosetta Stone first helped to understand them. Collaborating closely with Google, Ubisoft set out to explore the potential of machine learning technology in order to make the hieroglyphics written language accessible to everyone.”

Assassin’s Creed Origins will be available on October 27, 2017, on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

