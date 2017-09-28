Games

This New Assassin’s Creed: Origins Mode Is A Serious Game Changer

Play games AND learn? What a dream..

Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 14:53

Not long to go now until we can finally lay our hands on Assassin’s Creed Origins.

And, thanks to a new update coming to the stealth action game, you’ll finally have something to say the next time someone bangs on about how you won’t pass your exams if you keep playing video games.

Check out every big new video game to play in September 2017...

Discovery Tour, scheduled to release in early 2018, will turn Assassin’s Creed Origins into an interactive museum, allowing you to store and review a collection of the game’s props and characters (thanks, Eurogamer).

These include watching a 20-minute presentation of a priest carrying out the mummification ritual, complete with educational voiceover, too.

Ubisoft

And that’s not all. Taking the tours means you’ll also unlock a load of stuff in-game, too, including new playable infamous characters, such as Julius Caesar and Cleopatra.

Today, developer Ubisoft also released details of the Hieroglyphics Initiative, a new, free “machine learning based research project powered by Google TensorFlow, to simplify the decipherment of hieroglyphics, one of the oldest written languages in the history of mankind.”

Ubisoft

“Translating hieroglyphics is a manual and time-consuming process,” sais Ubisoft. “It has been over 200 years since the Rosetta Stone first helped to understand them. Collaborating closely with Google, Ubisoft set out to explore the potential of machine learning technology in order to make the hieroglyphics written language accessible to everyone.”

Assassin’s Creed Origins will be available on October 27, 2017, on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Wondering what else is new? Here’s our picks of the latest games!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

 

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby reacts to her tattoo reveal from Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Brands Stephen Bear 'A D*ck' Over His 'Villain Act' In The Series One Finale - EXCLUSIVE

15 Moments That Prove Rebecca Walker Was The Most Underrated Geordie Ever TBH

Cardi B Teased A Seriously Amazing New Song On Instagram

People On Twitter Are Taking The Concept Of Winged Eyeliner Literally

Get to Know: Ten Tonnes

8 Celebrities Who Have Brutally Exposed The Truth About Other Celebs Online

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Opens Up About The Worst Panic Attack Of Her Life

Zac Efron

Zac Efron Reveals The Moment In High School Musical That Still Makes Him Cry

Demi Lovato Previews 'Daddy Issues' and It's A Banger

Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins

This New Assassin’s Creed: Origins Mode Is A Serious Game Changer

Coffee Flavoured Coke Is Now A Thing And This Could Be Heaven Or Hell

We Might Be Getting A Hocus Pocus Sequel

Lorde and Khalid Wow Us at Alexandra Palace

8 Super Awkward Geordie Shore Hook Ups You Probably Forgot Happened

Cole Sprouse Is About To Be Your New Favourite Beauty Vlogger

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Will Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Go Up Against Each Other In Celebrity Bake Off?

25 Early Geordie Shore Hairstyles That Will Just Leave You Plain Confused About Life

Chloe Ferry Puts Her Incredible Weight-Loss On Display In Cropped Jumper

Kylie Jenner&#039;s reality show to be re-cut after it&#039;s called boring by fans

Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy And All The Kardashian Drama: Everything We Know So Far

Katy Perry Announces 'Will You Be My Witness' Documentary

More From Games

Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins

This New Assassin’s Creed: Origins Mode Is A Serious Game Changer

Minecraft Story Mode

This New Minecraft Update Just Might Be The Best One Yet!

We Didn't Think We Needed A Game Like This Until RIGHT NOW

Final Fantasy XV Universe

Final Fantasy Fans Need To See This New Trailer Immediately

Pokemon Nintendo 2DS

Pokemon-Themed New Nintendo 2DS XL Unveiled & It's The Best Yet

Super Mario

Fans Discover Secret Hidden In EVERY Nintendo Switch Ever Sold

Pikachu in a hat

Pikachu Has Had A Makeover For Pokemon Sun & Moon And He Looks Even More Adorable

Pokemon Go

How To Hatch Eggs Faster In Pokemon Go... For A Limited Time Only

Call of Duty PS4
Games

Here’s All The Cool Sh*t You Get With The New Call Of Duty: WW2-Themed PS4 Bundle

Stardew Valley

This Game Is A Mix Of Harry Potter, Studio Ghibli And Stardew Valley And You'll Want To Play It Right Now

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

New Free 'Shocking' Resident Evil 7 Biohazard DLC Will Give You Nightmares

Pokemon Sun &amp; Moon

Here’s How To Get All These Mega Pokemon FOR FREE In Pokemon Sun and Moon

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Puts Her Incredible Weight-Loss On Display In Cropped Jumper

14 Underrated, Long Forgotten Geordie Shore Legends We Miss Every Day

Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At Claims She Edited THIS Shot Of Chloe Ferry's Bum

Celebrity

15 Of The Most Famous Reality Villains: Where Are They Now?

18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

Love Island's Chris Hughes Ruthlessly Exposes 'Flirty Texts' Katie Price Sent Him Behind Olivia Attwood's Back

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Hints He Necked On With Abbie Holborn Because She C*ck Blocked Him With Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

25 Early Geordie Shore Hairstyles That Will Just Leave You Plain Confused About Life

8 Super Awkward Geordie Shore Hook Ups You Probably Forgot Happened

Celebrity

9 A-List Celebs Whose Family Members Have Been On A Reality Show

Kim Kardashian Calls Out KUWTK Producer For 'Confirming' Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy