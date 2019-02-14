Which New Video Game Is The Perfect Valentine’s Gift For Your Date?

Valentine’s Day is here! And that means it’s prime time to stay in and treat yo'self to a new game... or to plan a date night with your crush. And if your other half is a gamer, this year provides a helping hand with date ideas with FIVE massive games being released in time for Valentine’s weekend.

Which title is perfect for your partner though? We’ve looked at each one to give you the lowdown on which one you should choose to play with your Valentine's date...

Crackdown 3

A sequel 12 years in the making, and one that is perfect if your partner enjoy causing widespread destruction whilst they play. Or if they are someone who loves Terry Crews (who stars). Which is everyone right, because who doesn’t love Terry Crews?

Crackdown 3 puts you in the role of a genetically-enhanced super agent who is tasked with taking down a terrorist organisation after they knock out power across the globe. A nightmare scenario for all of those who need technology and electricity for work or just for catching up on Riverdale, we think you’ll agree.

Away from that single-player campaign, the game’s multiplayer mode is ideal if you want to join your partner for some co-op fun this Val's day, or if they need a hand finding all of the game's super frustrating orb collectables. The perfect accompaniment to a Valentine’s night in, surely.

Microsoft Studios

Far Cry: New Dawn

If you’re after something post-apocalyptic with a bit more colour and light-heartedness, Ubisoft’s latest Far Cry installment is a better bet. Following on from the events of Far Cry 5, New Dawn drops you back in Hope County, Montana. The world has changed since this title’s nuclear fallout, and you’ll need all the help you can get to stave off the threat of twin sisters Mickey and Lou and their Highwaymen gang.

With the ability to craft your own vehicles, hire animals to fight alongside you, or take road trips across America, New Dawn is perfect for the mechanic, animal lover, or traveller in your life.

Ubisoft

Anthem

Fancy being Iron Man in all-but name? Mass Effect creators Bioware’s latest RPG title lets you do that. And who wouldn’t want to be Tony Stark if the chance came up? In Anthem, players battle it out against different factions in powerful exosuits called Javelins. You’re able to customise your armour and weaponry - yep, just like Iron Man - but don’t spend too long fretting over every minute detail. The world needs saving after all.

As you explore Anthem’s Avatar-esque world, there are no shortage of missions, exploration, or beautiful scenery to take in. You’ll uncover the mystery of the "anthem of creation" too, and find out why antagonistic forces want to use it for their own means.

There isn’t the potential for romantic relationships in Anthem, unlike other Bioware titles, so your real life relationship is safe. Or it may not be, if your partner becomes addicted to this MMORPG. Buy with extreme caution!

BIoware

Metro Exodus

Want to set the mood with a single-player game that depicts a dystopian future where everything is bleak and foreboding? Metro Exodus is the title for you. The third chapter in the Metro series, you continue protagonist Artyom’s adventure as he and his Spartan gang attempt to survive in post-apocalyptic Russia.

Metro Exodus’ first-person style means your partner will feel totally involved, while its survival horror nature will have them on edge of the sofa. And hey, haven’t you always wanted to experience the Trans-Siberian railway tour? Well now you can in the warmth of your own home, as Metro Exodus has you travel across Russia on your own locomotive. Romantic.

Don’t blame us if your partner start hoarding supplies or building an underground bunker for a real life apocalypse after playing this one, though.

Deep Silver

Jump Force

If your partner is an anime fan, you can just discard all of the above and buy them this. Now. Do it now. Before it’s too late.

An upcoming three-on-three fighting game that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the weekly Shonen Jump manga series in Japan, Jump Force is an original story from Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco that sees the real world collide with the Shonen Jump universe.

That means characters from Dragon Ball, Naruto, Bleach, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and countless more are available to select and fight as. If your partner has ever wanted to play as their favourite anime character in a video game, this is your chance to give them the best Valentine’s gift of all. Aside from actually proposing to them in cosplay, that is.

Bandai Namco Entertainment

- By Tom Power