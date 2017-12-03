Aaron Chalmers Has His Say On What Gaz Beadle Will Be Like As A Father

Aaron Chalmers has discussed how he thinks Gaz Beadle will take to impending fatherhood and he’s convinced that his pal will prove to be an absolute natural when his and Emma McVey's baby comes along.

The Geordie Shore lad has taken a break from his MMA career to chat about some of the exciting steps his castmates are making IRL - and how could he not be excited about the prospect of mini-Gaz running around causing chaos?

Admitting that he doesn’t have the slightest clue about child-rearing, Aaron remains 100% sure that the way Gaz behaves around his sister’s children is a good indication of what he’ll be like when his own son arrives.

"I don’t know about babies, but I can’t wait for the new arrival, that’s for sure!" he told OK! Online.

Revealing that Gaz has always had a natural affinity to children, Aaron said: "I’ve seen Gaz with his sister’s children, and I’ve seen him with other people’s and he is amazing with kids. Just as anyone would be – once it’s your own kid, I think things just change."

This comes hot on the heels of Emma revealing that she and Gaz could be headed up the aisle after she gives birth. "We were then talking about marriage and maybe changing the name to Beadle, although I quite like Beadle-McVey,” she revealed.

As for whether Aaron sees himself having children with girlfriend Talia Oatway, it sounds like he's pretty easygoing about the concept: "I just think, it will happen when the time is right for me,” he added.

"I’ve got an amazing girlfriend, so if it happens then it happens, but I don’t really plan things like this!"

Sounds promising!