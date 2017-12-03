Emma McVey Teases The 'Unusual' Baby Name She And Gaz Beadle Are Considering

Emma McVey has revealed that she and Gaz Beadle have scrapped their plans to give their unborn son a "traditional" name after revealing that an "unusual" option has recently caught their attention.

The model explained in her pregnancy blog for OK! Online that she's been inspired to switch up the name she initially had in mind for her first child.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of times Gaz and Emma were the cutest couple...

"I had my baby shower last week, four of my friends organised it and then there were some companies that helped them too," Emma began.

"We played quite a few games, one of them was to guess the measurement and somebody guessed 60 centimetres! That is over half a metre, come on now, can you imagine?"

Emma revealed that a bunch of the guests spent most of the evening trying to predict what she and Gaz are planning on naming their son.

"It gave me some ideas," she admitted. "There’s one that came up and we’ve now got another that we really really like, so that was a really good game to play!

Teasing the option that could end up being the winner, Emma said: "It’s quite unusual, I’ve not heard it a lot at all, but it’s really really nice, so it might be that one!"

Thoughts and theories on what Emma might have in mind over to @MTVUK.