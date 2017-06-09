Gary Beadle

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Says Sex With Gaz Beadle Was The Worst Because 'His D**k Was Too Big’

Poor Che just couldn't handle the parsnip.

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 16:26

Che McSorley has branded Gaz Beadle as her all time least favourite celeb hook-up, all because the infamous parsnip is just too big.

The reality TV babe went into quite the detailed recounting of events with The Sun recently, as she explained that their time together in Ibiza left her far from satisfied.

Wearing @larellalondon lashes

Wearing @larellalondon lashes

A post shared by Ché Mcsorley (@chemcsorleyx) on

“Gaz has got a massive schlong, it’s too big,” she began. “I’ve known him for ages and met up with him in Ibiza, we had sex but I just couldn’t enjoy it as it was too painful because his d*** is too big.”

Please Che, whatever you do don’t hold back any of the finer details.

“I told him, and we tried to work our way around it but there was nothing we can do about it. I was like, ‘Oh God get it out!’”

Fantastic, this really does just keep getting more and more graphic.

A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) on

“He tried it on again the next morning, but I was like, ‘No way get away from me!’”

Like it was a snake? Anyway, her ultimate fave was Josh Ritchie.

“Josh was the best, he’s just the right size and knows what he’s doing. I’d never have a relationship with him though as he’s nice but just not that sharp.”

Well we’re just glad we now know the full details of what it’s like to have sex with Gary Beadle.

Watch all new Ex On The Beach on Tuesdays at 10pm only on MTV.

Ex On The Beach's Che McSorley Says Sex With Gaz Beadle Was The Worst Because 'His D**k Was Too Big'

