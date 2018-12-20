Gary Beadle

Gaz Beadle, Aaron Chalmers And Scotty T Reminiscing About Geordie Shore Is The Sweetest Thing

The Geordie Shore lads sent fans down memory lane.

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 10:47

Fans of Geordie Shore took a trip down memory lane recently when Gaz Beadle took to Instagram to share an epic throwback snap with his former co-stars, Scotty T and Aaron Chalmers.

The handsome threesome smiled for the camera in the snap, and Gaz got fans thinking when he asked his followers to caption it for him.

Play the video to see what happened when Kyle finally got this 'mop' chopped off...

"Caption this.... 👊🏻💙 #tb," he wrote.

Obviously, that prompted tons of hilarious responses from GShore fans, with one person going with the obvious answer: "The Bucking Squad."

Instagram/gazgshore

A few fans had other ideas, as one person wrote: "The 3 power puff girls 😂😂😂," while another added: "We’re the 3 best friends that anybody could have."

And the pic got Aaron and Scotty feeling all kinds of nostalgic as they reminisced over their days on the show.

Aaron wrote: "Best memories ever made them 4 years together ❤️[sic]."

Scotty also chimed in with his thoughts, writing: "Hi's lows ups downs, rollercoaster that you couldn't pay for 🙌🙌🙌 [sic]."

MTV

Can't. Actually. Cope.

While the lads may have moved on from the show, their escapades will live on forever more (seriously, we caught all that sh*t on camera).

And obvs we miss them tearing up the toon as a trio, but we're obsessed with seeing how far they've come as they continue to smash life after the show.

Now brb, off to watch reruns of the bucking squad in their prime.

Latest News

Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Shows Off Her 'New Body'
All The Official Number 1 Singles Of 2018
18 Instagram posts that defined 2018.
18 Instagram Photos That Defined 2018
Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen and home with their dogs
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Invite Us In For Christmas
Gary Beadle, Aaron Chalmers and Scotty T
Gaz Beadle, Aaron Chalmers And Scotty T Reminiscing About Geordie Shore Is The Sweetest Thing
The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Will Be Shutting Down All Their Apps In 2019
Stars of To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before in 2018 at Netflix premiere
A ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Is Officially Happening At Netflix
Don EE
Get To Know: Don EE
The Royal World: Everything You Need To Know About Episode #6
Halsey - Without Me - Music Video
Halsey Hits Back Against Haters Of Her Performance On NBC’s The Voice
KJ Apa From Riverdale
Celebs You Could Realistically* Date In 2019
How To Navigate Sexist, Racist And Homophobic Conversations With Your Family This Christmas
Chrysten Zenoni&#039;s baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Reveals Newborn's Unique Middle Name
Koo Stark – An Apology
KJ Apa Reveals Archie Is ‘On His Own Mission’ During The Rest Of Riverdale Season 3
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Dad ‘Loved’ Alex Macpherson After Meeting Him On Restaurant Date
Selena Gomez Has Been Pictured For The First Time Since Her Temporary Hiatus
2009 Music Videos
19 Songs We Can't Believe Are Turning 10 In 2019
Ariana Grande - thank u, next - Music Video
18 Memes That Made 2018
18 of The Best Celeb Bums Of 2018

More From Gary Beadle

Gary Beadle, Aaron Chalmers and Scotty T
Gaz Beadle, Aaron Chalmers And Scotty T Reminiscing About Geordie Shore Is The Sweetest Thing
Gaz Beadle Shares Uplifting Post Encouraging Fans To ‘Manifest Their Dreams’ In 2019
Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Gary Beadle
Emma McVey Is FUMING At Gaz Beadle For Date Night Disaster | MTV Celeb
Charlotte Crosby, Gaz Beadl, Marnie Simpson, Chloe Ferry, Sam Gowland and more have beautiful houses
From Charlotte Crosby To Chloe Ferry: Inside The Geordie Shore Cast's Stunning Homes
Celebrities
Inside The Geordie Shore Cast's Stunning Homes | MTV Celeb
Gaz Beadle Reveals The Truth Behind Chester’s Hospitalisation And It Sounds Absolutely Horrific
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Six-Month-Old Son Has Been Rushed To Hospital
Gaz Beadle shares cute moment with his son Chester
Gaz Beadle Shares The Cutest Moment With His Son Chester
Gary Beadle
Gary Beadle
Gaz Beadle And Chester Share The Most Adorable Moment | MTV Celeb
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Counts Grant Molloy's Exit As A ‘Blessing’: “He Will Just Sh*g Girls And Pie Them Off” - Exclusive
Gaz Beadle Pays Tribute To Emma McVey As He Celebrates His Very First Father’s Day

Trending Articles

Holly Hagan shows off toned abs
Holly Hagan Shares Unedited Thong Pic As She Works To Embrace Her 'Flaws'
Halsey - Without Me - Music Video
Halsey Hits Back Against Haters Of Her Performance On NBC’s The Voice
Kyle Christie haircut
Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Debuts Drastic New Hair After Chopping Off The 'Mop'
Chrysten Zenoni&#039;s baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Reveals Newborn's Unique Middle Name
Gary Beadle, Aaron Chalmers and Scotty T
Gaz Beadle, Aaron Chalmers And Scotty T Reminiscing About Geordie Shore Is The Sweetest Thing
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Shows Off Her 'New Body'
Life
Halsey Responds To Buzzfeed Article About Her Sexuality: ‘Sorry I’m Not Gay Enough For You’
Chloe Ferry flaunts new hair
Chloe Ferry Reveals Heartbreaking Effect Online Bullies Are Having On Her As She Takes Drastic Action
Stars of To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before in 2018 at Netflix premiere
A ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Is Officially Happening At Netflix
18 Instagram posts that defined 2018.
18 Instagram Photos That Defined 2018
The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Will Be Shutting Down All Their Apps In 2019
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Dad ‘Loved’ Alex Macpherson After Meeting Him On Restaurant Date