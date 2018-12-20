Gaz Beadle, Aaron Chalmers And Scotty T Reminiscing About Geordie Shore Is The Sweetest Thing

Fans of Geordie Shore took a trip down memory lane recently when Gaz Beadle took to Instagram to share an epic throwback snap with his former co-stars, Scotty T and Aaron Chalmers.

The handsome threesome smiled for the camera in the snap, and Gaz got fans thinking when he asked his followers to caption it for him.

Play the video to see what happened when Kyle finally got this 'mop' chopped off...

"Caption this.... 👊🏻💙 #tb," he wrote.

Obviously, that prompted tons of hilarious responses from GShore fans, with one person going with the obvious answer: "The Bucking Squad."

Instagram/gazgshore

A few fans had other ideas, as one person wrote: "The 3 power puff girls 😂😂😂," while another added: "We’re the 3 best friends that anybody could have."

And the pic got Aaron and Scotty feeling all kinds of nostalgic as they reminisced over their days on the show.

Aaron wrote: "Best memories ever made them 4 years together ❤️[sic]."

Scotty also chimed in with his thoughts, writing: "Hi's lows ups downs, rollercoaster that you couldn't pay for 🙌🙌🙌 [sic]."

MTV

Can't. Actually. Cope.

While the lads may have moved on from the show, their escapades will live on forever more (seriously, we caught all that sh*t on camera).

And obvs we miss them tearing up the toon as a trio, but we're obsessed with seeing how far they've come as they continue to smash life after the show.

Now brb, off to watch reruns of the bucking squad in their prime.