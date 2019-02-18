Fans Thirst Over Gaz Beadle's Abs In Shirtless Selfie

Former Geordie Shore star Gaz Beadle is giving his fans the content they want and deserve after taking to Instagram with a shirtless selfie.

The father-of-one is back on a health kick and making those gains, and IT SHOWS.

Play the video to see Gaz and Emma slay the parenting game...

"2 weeks back in the gym diet and sups are spot on.... 4lbs weight gained... LONG way to go but feeling happy in the gym again 🔥," he wrote alongside the fire snap.

Instagram/gazgshore

And it's safe to say fans fully lost their shizz.

"A snack💕💗," wrote someone, as another added: "Looking savage 💪."

"Killer shape 🔥," wrote another fan while tons more dropped fire and heart eye emojis.

One fan did wonder whether his Mrs, Emma McVey, has anything to say about all the people thirsting over him.

Instagram/gazgshore

"How does Emma not go mad at all these girls I know she's the one that's got you but I'd be a psycho and reply to everyone 🙄😂," they wrote.

But obvs those two have nothing but trust, and at the end of the day, she's the one getting him in the shag pad.

Point proven by the lengths Gaz went to for Emma on Valentine's Day when he transformed their bedroom into a luuurve haven.

Instagram/gazgshore

"Waiting for @emma_jane1392 to get home like......... happy Valentine's Day you incredible woman ❤️," he wrote.

Seriously Gaz, keep up all this good work.

Watch The Charlotte Show Wednesdays at 9pm on MTV or catch up on the latest episode on the MTV Play app, download for 30-day free trial on the App Store or Playstore now.