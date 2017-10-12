Gary Beadle And His Baby Are Going To Have An Impressive Connection To Wills And Kate

If you’ve seen Gary Beadle’s social media recently you’ll know he’s obsessed with his unborn little boy. So many cute posts detailing just how excited Gaz is.

Copyright [Getty]

So it’s not really a huge surprise to see that Gaz and his girlfriend Emma McVey want only the very best for their little prince… including welcoming him into the world in the same place as an actual real prince.

Gary has checked out the super exclusive private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s hospital in London, which is the same place that Prince William and Kate Middleton had their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

It’s also the same hospital that Wills as his brother Prince Harry were born in, so it’s pretty much the poshest place that anyone could push a baby out.

“Discretion is key to our service, and we will ensure that you have the space, security and privacy you need to enjoy these precious early moments as a family,” a description on the Lindo Wing’s website reads.

Yep, sounds totally posh to us.

Copyright [Getty]

But will have one very important question. Will Gaz’s baby really be a proper Geordie if he’s not born in Newcastle?

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! The Geordie Shore lasses’ incredible body transformations are literally amazing!



SaveSave