Gary Beadle 'Is A Better Person When He's Single' Says Sophie Kasaei

There's rumours that Gary Beadle is back with his ex, but co-star Sophie reckons he's better off being single

Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 15:47

There are rumours swirling around that Gary Beadle is back with his ex girlfriend Emma McVey. Totally unrelated to all that going on, his Geordie Shore co-star Sophie Kasaei has said she reckons he’s best off being single.

Writing in her weekly new! magazine column Sophie’s given her honest opinion on Gary and his love life. And we love her for it. 

“Gary is meant to be single” says Sophie. “I don't think he's down for relationships and he's a better person when he's single. He's a lot more fun,” she adds.

Getting real about Gary and Emma’s past relationship, Sophie reveals that Gary wasn’t happy as part of couple because he felt he was missing out too much.  

“When he spoke about Emma towards the end it just felt like he wasn't happy. He spoke a lot about the relationship being really hard for him and he felt like he couldn't do anything with the boys any more,” she reveals. 

We’ve have to admit that we’ve missed seeing Gary out pulling on Geordie Shore. And it sounds like he’ll be trying to reclaim his place as top shagger in the next series.

“He seems a lot happier now. He was just back to old Gaz and is definitely enjoying being single,” adds Sophie. 

Gary Beadle ‘Is A Better Person When He’s Single’ Says Sophie Kasaei

