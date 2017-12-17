Gary Beadle

Gary Beadle Will Miss Sleep The Most Once His Son Is Born Predicts Emma McVey

Emma’s also revealed that the couple are reorganising their house for the baby…

Saturday, December 23, 2017 - 12:05

Gary Beadle is about to be kept up at night by a load of screaming a puking. So maybe dad life won’t be so different to his Geordie Shore life after all. 

And Gaz’s pregnant girlfriend, Emma McVey, has predicted that the lack of sleep will be the main thing that Gaz finds hard to deal with when their son arrives next month. 

WATCH! Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: Reality Moments 

“I think with Gary, it will be the sleep, I think that will be the only thing that bothers him,” she writes in her new OK! Online blog. 

Again, nights out on the Toon with the Geordie fam… surely Gaz is well used to sleep deprivation? 

@gazgshore 🎄❤️ Dress: @renekcouture

@gazgshore 🎄❤️ Dress: @renekcouture

A post shared by Emma McVey (@emma_jane1392) on

Emma has also revealed that after they looked after their friend’s twins they’ve now realised that they need to rearrange a few things at home. 

“We looked after our friend's twins the other night, which was great practice. However, it did make us realise how much we need to think about where we're going to put everything for the baby.

Copyright [Instagram]

“Because we’re on so many floors, Gary had to run up because we left the baby towels on the top floor – so towels will now have to be kept on this floor! Things are definitely being moved around,” she says. 

Yeah ok, maybe family life is changing Gary just a bit. 

Check out Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: Reality Moments 

More From Gary Beadle

Gary Beadle will miss sleeping when his son is born predicts Emma McVey
Gary Beadle Will Miss Sleep The Most Once His Son Is Born Predicts Emma McVey
Gary Beadle babysits twins
Gaz Beadle Babysat Newborn Twins In Preparation For Dad Life And It Was A Hilarious Journey
Geordie Shore
Gaz Beadle Takes MTV’s Ultimate Baby Daddy Challenge
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 16 | Aaron On Best Mate Gaz Leaving The Shore
Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle Reveals The Biggest Hopes He Has For His Baby Son - EXCLUSIVE
Gary Beadle
Geordie Shore | Best Of Gaz Beadle Exclusive Videos
Gaz Beadle's Girlfriend Emma McVey Hits Out At Trolls Claiming She's Not Really Pregnant
Gary Beadle and Emma McVey could get their own reality TV show about life as new parents
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Could Be Getting Their Own Baby Reality Show
Throwing It Back To Gaz Beadle And Vicky Pattison's Geordie Christmas Single: "A Parsnip In A Pear Tree."
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Have Settled On A 'Thoughtful' Middle Name For Their Son
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Gary Beadle Leaving Geordie Shore
Farewell Lad! Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle Has ‘No Regrets’ As He Talks Leaving The Show After 15 Seasons And Preparing To Become A Dad – EXCLUSIVE

Trending Articles

Jemma Lucy's Drastic Transformation Over The Years
From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up
Stephen Bear makes Instagram plea to Charlotte Crosby to take him back as he admits he still loves her
Stephen Bear Admits He Still Loves Charlotte Crosby And Wants Her Back In Instagram Post
The Geordie Shore Cast Discuss What Led To Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear’s Split
Amber Davies shuts down rumours she&#039;s dating Pete Wicks
Amber Davies Speaks Out About The Rumours She’s Dating Pete Wicks 
Kim Kardashian wants Kylie Jenner to announce her baby news so she doesn&#039;t overshadow birth of her third child
Kim Kardashian Wants Kylie Jenner To Announce Her Pregnancy Soon For The Most Kim K Of Reasons 
Vicky Pattison admits to panicking when looking after baby Sunday
Vicky Pattison ‘Panics’ While Looking After Ferne McCann’s ‘Perfect’ Baby
Jemma Lucy&#039;s involved in a feud with Chanelle McCleary, calls her the &#039;dregs&#039; of Manchester
Jemma Lucy Calls BB’s Chanelle McCleary ‘The Dregs Of Manchester’ And Starts Online Feud 
Geordie Shore's Sam Gowland's Idea Of A Christmas Gift For Chloe Ferry Will Leave Girlfriends Everywhere Fuming
Charlotte Crosby dons a bikini
Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Charlotte Crosby's Make-up Free Dubai Bikini Pic
Gary Beadle will miss sleeping when his son is born predicts Emma McVey
Gary Beadle Will Miss Sleep The Most Once His Son Is Born Predicts Emma McVey
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal