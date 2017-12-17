Gary Beadle Will Miss Sleep The Most Once His Son Is Born Predicts Emma McVey

Gary Beadle is about to be kept up at night by a load of screaming a puking. So maybe dad life won’t be so different to his Geordie Shore life after all.

And Gaz’s pregnant girlfriend, Emma McVey, has predicted that the lack of sleep will be the main thing that Gaz finds hard to deal with when their son arrives next month.

WATCH! Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: Reality Moments

“I think with Gary, it will be the sleep, I think that will be the only thing that bothers him,” she writes in her new OK! Online blog.

Again, nights out on the Toon with the Geordie fam… surely Gaz is well used to sleep deprivation?

Emma has also revealed that after they looked after their friend’s twins they’ve now realised that they need to rearrange a few things at home.

“We looked after our friend's twins the other night, which was great practice. However, it did make us realise how much we need to think about where we're going to put everything for the baby.

Copyright [Instagram]

“Because we’re on so many floors, Gary had to run up because we left the baby towels on the top floor – so towels will now have to be kept on this floor! Things are definitely being moved around,” she says.

Yeah ok, maybe family life is changing Gary just a bit.

Check out Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: Reality Moments