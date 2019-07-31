Gary Beadle

Gaz Beadle And Aaron Chalmers Get Candid About Their Experience Of Online Trolls

Instant fame can have its downsides

Sunday, August 11, 2019 - 10:56

Gaz Beadle and Aaron Chalmers have opened up about the downsides of becoming famous in 2019 after claiming they “feel lucky” social-media wasn’t as big when Geordie Shore first started.

The lads - who are letting the cameras back into their lives for new series Geordie OGs - have spilled the beans on how instant fame can be difficult to handle, especially when internet trolls feel no shame about posting cruel comments.

In an interview with The Sun Online, Gaz said: “It's mad when you go on a TV show now. They've got like Instagram and Twitter and Snapchat and everything, when we did the first two series of Geordie Shore, Twitter wasn't even out, it was only Facebook.”

Aaron added: "Now you come out of Love Island with 2million followers and you're getting abuse from every different direction - Twitter, Instagram, whereas as Gaz says, we didn't have all of that when we started."

With the Geordie lasses taking the brunt of bodyshaming comments online, Aaron gave an example of the kind of thing he sometimes has to deal with.

 “It's always keyboard warriors, like always," he said. "Even to anyone like Gaz, there's no way any one of them will come up to you in the streets. 

"What they'll do is they'll see you in the street or in the shops and they'll tweet you later on saying that they've seen you and that you're a d**k. That just sums them up to a T."

Props to these two for always being able to rise above the negativity. 

 

