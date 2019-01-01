Gary Beadle

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Are Slaying The Parenting Game

Singing Ariana Grande to their baby Chester.

Tuesday, January 8, 2019 - 15:17

If we’re being super real rn, when it’s comes to 2019, Ariana Grande has become a way of life. We’re not the only ones who think so either as Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle and girlfriend Emma McVey are teaching the same thing to their child, Chester.

Slaying at the parenting game, Gaz took to his Instagram Stories to show Emma entertaining their baby by serenading him with Ari’s hit song ‘God Is A Woman.’ Now that’s how you parent folks.

Watch Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey sing Ariana Grande to their baby Chester >>> 

In the videos, Emma can be seen bouncing around their kitchen singing the feminist anthem loud and proud to Chester, making him laugh. It’s too cute.

Gaz then goes on to show Chester giggling uncontrollably over his mum dancing and our hearts can’t cope with how wholesome the whole situation is.

If only everyone was raised with Ari as their life soundtrack, the world would most likely be a much happier place. And guaranteed to a hell of a lot sassier. A mood.

It just keeps getting better though, as Gaz also shared an intimate moment of him sharing a bath with his son while playing with toys. The family goals here are just unreal.

Chester first Xmas... 💙 @emma_jane1392 love this!! I video'd some stuff @samteale_ made it 🔥

This comes after Gaz sent a bunch of fans into a frenzy after posting a video on his Instagram feed of Chester’s first Christmas. Gaz’s followers started commenting in the thousands over how “cute” and “magical” the post was.

Hopefully this means we’re going to get a lot more family content in the future.

Latest News

10 Crazy Celeb Side Hustles That Will Blow Your Mind
There&#039;s a way to secretly view WhatsApp group chats.
How To Read A Whatsapp Message Without Them Knowing
The World’s Best Nightlife Ranked by Closing Time
The World’s Best Nightlife, Ranked by Closing Time
Aaron Chalmers/ ex announces pregnancy
Ex On The Beach Babe Becca Edwards Shares First Bump Pic As She Announces Pregnancy
Gary Beadle and his family.
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Are Slaying The Parenting Game
Holly Hagan gets her tattoo of Kyle Christie&#039;s face removed.
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Shows Fans The Removal Of Her Kyle Christie Tattoo
This Saudi Teen Whose Story Has Gone Viral Hopes Twitter Will Save Her Life
Halsey Makes Her First Billboard Hot 100 #1 With Solo Single ‘Without Me’
The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Teases Drama, Romance And 'Mind-Blowing' Adventures - Exclusive
8 Stormi Webster Moments That We’re Hoping Kylie Jenner Will Document Online
Holly Hagan Instagram
10 Times Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Was Your Total 2019 Mood
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Wrote A Hilarious Song About Pubes
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn, Lana Condor And More Best Looks From The Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet And InStyle After Party
A Star Is Born Wins Best Original Song At The Golden Globes And Lady Gaga’s Reaction Is Adorable
Couples at the Golden Globes 2019.
The Cutest Couples Who Attended The Golden Globes 2019
Demi Lovato Receives An Apology From Instagram Over Fat-Shaming Sponsored Ad
Kendall Jenner’s ‘Raw And Personal Announcement’ Isn’t What Anyone Was Expecting
Vicky Pattison Has A Unique Approach To New Year’s Resolutions And It’s Wise AF
Marnie Simpson Shares The Hilarious Way She Keeps Fit And It Doesn’t Involve A Gym
Vicky Pattison shows off amazing bikini body on holiday in Mexico in January 2019
Vicky Pattison Shows Off Toned AF Bikini Body In Mexico

More From Gary Beadle

Gary Beadle and his family.
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Are Slaying The Parenting Game
Gary Beadle
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Slay The Parenting Game
Gary Beadle, Aaron Chalmers and Scotty T
Gaz Beadle, Aaron Chalmers And Scotty T Reminiscing About Geordie Shore Is The Sweetest Thing
Gaz Beadle Shares Uplifting Post Encouraging Fans To ‘Manifest Their Dreams’ In 2019
Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Gary Beadle
Emma McVey Is FUMING At Gaz Beadle For Date Night Disaster | MTV Celeb
Charlotte Crosby, Gaz Beadl, Marnie Simpson, Chloe Ferry, Sam Gowland and more have beautiful houses
From Charlotte Crosby To Chloe Ferry: Inside The Geordie Shore Cast's Stunning Homes
Celebrities
Inside The Geordie Shore Cast's Stunning Homes | MTV Celeb
Gaz Beadle Reveals The Truth Behind Chester’s Hospitalisation And It Sounds Absolutely Horrific
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Six-Month-Old Son Has Been Rushed To Hospital
Gaz Beadle shares cute moment with his son Chester
Gaz Beadle Shares The Cutest Moment With His Son Chester
Gary Beadle
Gary Beadle
Gaz Beadle And Chester Share The Most Adorable Moment | MTV Celeb

Trending Articles

Aaron Chalmers/ ex announces pregnancy
Ex On The Beach Babe Becca Edwards Shares First Bump Pic As She Announces Pregnancy
Holly Hagan gets her tattoo of Kyle Christie&#039;s face removed.
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Shows Fans The Removal Of Her Kyle Christie Tattoo
Marnie Simpson Shares The Hilarious Way She Keeps Fit And It Doesn’t Involve A Gym
In The Least Surprising News Ever, Putting Glitter Up Your Vagina Is A Bad Idea
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
There&#039;s a way to secretly view WhatsApp group chats.
How To Read A Whatsapp Message Without Them Knowing
Gary Beadle and his family.
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Are Slaying The Parenting Game
TV Shows
The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Teases Drama, Romance And 'Mind-Blowing' Adventures - Exclusive
Holly Hagan Instagram
10 Times Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Was Your Total 2019 Mood
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
8 Stormi Webster Moments That We’re Hoping Kylie Jenner Will Document Online
10 Crazy Celeb Side Hustles That Will Blow Your Mind