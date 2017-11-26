Gary Beadle

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Are ‘Talking About Marriage’

But they’ve got a good reason to wait before walking down the aisle...

Saturday, December 2, 2017 - 11:22

Gary Beadle and his girlfriend Emma McVey are going to become parents NEXT MONTH. Let that sink in for a sec… Geordie Shore’s ultimate lad is going to be a dad very, very soon. 

But that’s not the only major life changing event in the couple’s future, as Emma has admitted that they are now talking about getting married. 

Check out the Geordie Shore lasses’ incredible transformations over the years… 

While discussing their baby’s last name, the model has casually mentioned that a wedding could be on the cards. 

“We’re giving the baby a double-barrelled surname, so it’s already quite long. We were then talking about marriage and maybe changing the name to Beadle, although I quite like Beadle-McVey,” says Emma in her new OK! Online blog. 

Today was a special day with special people... not long now @emma_jane1392 💙👶🏼 ps I had this pic then left baby showers ain’t a boy thing 🙈... Photo credit - @icelebtv

Then, just fully addressing the idea of a wedding to Gaz, Emma also admitted that they have a really good reason for waiting to tie the knot.

“I’d quite like to get married when the baby is walking, when he’s a toddler and has a better understanding of what’s going on, but to be honest, marriage has never been a first for me,” she said. 

A baby, and maybe a wife soon! Gaz really is turning into a proper family man. 

 

WATCH! You have to see the Geordie Shore lasses’ incredible transformations over the years… 

