Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Are ‘Talking About Marriage’

Gary Beadle and his girlfriend Emma McVey are going to become parents NEXT MONTH. Let that sink in for a sec… Geordie Shore’s ultimate lad is going to be a dad very, very soon.

But that’s not the only major life changing event in the couple’s future, as Emma has admitted that they are now talking about getting married.

While discussing their baby’s last name, the model has casually mentioned that a wedding could be on the cards.

“We’re giving the baby a double-barrelled surname, so it’s already quite long. We were then talking about marriage and maybe changing the name to Beadle, although I quite like Beadle-McVey,” says Emma in her new OK! Online blog.

Then, just fully addressing the idea of a wedding to Gaz, Emma also admitted that they have a really good reason for waiting to tie the knot.

“I’d quite like to get married when the baby is walking, when he’s a toddler and has a better understanding of what’s going on, but to be honest, marriage has never been a first for me,” she said.

A baby, and maybe a wife soon! Gaz really is turning into a proper family man.

