Gary Beadle

Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey Got Matching £22k Bracelets For Christmas

The Geordie Shore lad spoiled his pregnant girlfriend...

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - 12:30

The greatest thing about Christmas is that social media is there to remind us that whatever Santa brings us, the celebs will outdo it by a mile.

Gary Beadle and his pregnant girlfriend Emma McVey both went all out to spoil each other this year with some seriously expensive bling that has previously been rocked by Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie.

Watch Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: Romances | MTV Celeb

Emma surprised Gaz with a Cartier LOVE bracelet to match her own, which can cost a very pretty penny.

The rose gold bracelet is part of the luxury brand's collection that ranges from £3,600 to £23,700 (!) on the Cartier website, so just a little bit pricier than the Pandora jewellery we might've opened up yesterday morning.

The His & Hers accessories didn't stop there either, as Gaz returned the favour by gifting Emma an insanely gorgeous Rolex watch.

Thank you @emma_jane1392 👌🏻😍❤️ but the best present is still to come 👶🏼

The dreamy silver and yellow gold watch is near the £8,000 mark but looks worth every single penny, especially when it matches Gaz's own gold wrist bling, his Audemars Piguet watch.

Everyone will know when these two have arrived to the labour ward next month when they're blinding everyone else with their matching cuts!

Got her matching 😍🌲☺️ @emma_jane1392

Got her matching 😍🌲☺️ @emma_jane1392

A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) on

If you didn't get a LOVE bracelet of your own this year, don't worry.

Maybe try the Boxing Day sale...?

More From Gary Beadle

Beyoncé reveals twins Sir and Rumi Carter in July 2017
Best Baby Reveals Of 2017: Beyoncé, Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen
Gary Beadle will miss sleeping when his son is born predicts Emma McVey
Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey Got Matching £22k Bracelets For Christmas
Gary Beadle will miss sleeping when his son is born predicts Emma McVey
Gary Beadle Will Miss Sleep The Most Once His Son Is Born Predicts Emma McVey
Gary Beadle babysits twins
Gaz Beadle Babysat Newborn Twins In Preparation For Dad Life And It Was A Hilarious Journey
Geordie Shore
Gaz Beadle Takes MTV’s Ultimate Baby Daddy Challenge
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 16 | Aaron On Best Mate Gaz Leaving The Shore
Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle Reveals The Biggest Hopes He Has For His Baby Son - EXCLUSIVE
Gary Beadle
Geordie Shore | Best Of Gaz Beadle Exclusive Videos
Gaz Beadle's Girlfriend Emma McVey Hits Out At Trolls Claiming She's Not Really Pregnant
Gary Beadle and Emma McVey could get their own reality TV show about life as new parents
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Could Be Getting Their Own Baby Reality Show
Throwing It Back To Gaz Beadle And Vicky Pattison's Geordie Christmas Single: "A Parsnip In A Pear Tree."
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Have Settled On A 'Thoughtful' Middle Name For Their Son

Trending Articles

Jemma Lucy's Drastic Transformation Over The Years
Celebrity
Chloe Ferry Wants Abbie Holborn To Give Up Her Tan: “Your Skin Is Dying”
Gary Beadle will miss sleeping when his son is born predicts Emma McVey
Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey Got Matching £22k Bracelets For Christmas
From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Casey Johnson Gives Marnie Simpson All She Ever Wanted For Christmas
Chris Hughes and Jamie Laing
Chris Hughes Visits Jamie Laing In Hospital On Christmas Eve
Day 25 of the Kardashian Christmas Card series, 2017
Kylie Jenner (and Bump) Didn't Make The Kardashian Christmas Card
Charlotte Crosby
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Is Having The Best Life Without Stephen Bear
Charlotte Crosby in Dubai
Charlotte Crosby Rejects Stephen Bear’s Reunion Plea For Family Christmas
Celebrity
Holly Hagan Slams Stephen Bear As She Warns Him To Stay Away From Charlotte Crosby
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip
Stephen Bear makes Instagram plea to Charlotte Crosby to take him back as he admits he still loves her
Stephen Bear Admits He Still Loves Charlotte Crosby And Wants Her Back In Instagram Post