Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey Got Matching £22k Bracelets For Christmas

The greatest thing about Christmas is that social media is there to remind us that whatever Santa brings us, the celebs will outdo it by a mile.

Gary Beadle and his pregnant girlfriend Emma McVey both went all out to spoil each other this year with some seriously expensive bling that has previously been rocked by Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie.

Emma surprised Gaz with a Cartier LOVE bracelet to match her own, which can cost a very pretty penny.

The rose gold bracelet is part of the luxury brand's collection that ranges from £3,600 to £23,700 (!) on the Cartier website, so just a little bit pricier than the Pandora jewellery we might've opened up yesterday morning.

The His & Hers accessories didn't stop there either, as Gaz returned the favour by gifting Emma an insanely gorgeous Rolex watch.

The dreamy silver and yellow gold watch is near the £8,000 mark but looks worth every single penny, especially when it matches Gaz's own gold wrist bling, his Audemars Piguet watch.

Everyone will know when these two have arrived to the labour ward next month when they're blinding everyone else with their matching cuts!

If you didn't get a LOVE bracelet of your own this year, don't worry.

Maybe try the Boxing Day sale...?