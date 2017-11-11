Gary Beadle

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Have Picked A Baby Name And They’re Going For Something ‘Traditional’

So no crazy baby names for the Geordie Shore baby

Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 12:23

Pretty much the best thing about the birth of a new celeb baby is finding out about the name. But Gary Beadle and girlfriend Emma McVey won’t be giving their son an usual showbiz name. 

We’re a bit sad about this, TBH.

Check out the Geordie Shore Lasses’ incredible transformations… 

“We have decided on [a name] we like and are bearing it in mind,” says Emma in her OK! Online baby blog. 

“Ferne McCann has called her baby Sunday, I wasn't sure at first as it’s really different, but I read up on it and Sunday is a calming name, there’s actually a lot of meaning behind it - but I think we’ll probably stay traditional,” she confirms. 

Copyright [Instagram]

And it sounds like Gaz is preparing for fatherhood in the best possible way - by actually thinking that he’s on maternity leave.

“I never used to have lazy days but I'm embracing them now and Gary is taking full advantage too. Gary likes to think he's on maternity leave,” says Emma. 

“I'm also encouraging Gary to play as much golf and Call Of Duty as he likes before he becomes a dad! He's not going to have as much time to play golf for five hours or sit on Call of Duty for an ENTIRE day when the baby is here,” insists Emma. 

With just nine weeks to go we can’t wait to find out what Gaz is going to name his kid.

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! The Geordie Shore lasses' amazing transformations over the years...

